Sixers vs. Celtics game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Philadelphia 76ers will wrap up their four-game homestand on Tuesday when they play host to the Boston Celtics, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers are looking to win the season series with Boston; this is the final regular-season matchup between the two teams.

The Sixers will not have James Harden, but, the good thing is, they will have Joel Embiid. That makes life easier for everybody else out on the floor.

The Celtics are riding an eight-game win streak; they have been tough to stop recently. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been in sync, and it will be tough for Philadelphia to win while Harden waits in the wings.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Here’s what you need to know for Sixers vs. Celtics:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Tuesday, Feb. 15 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

7:30 p.m. EST Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA Channel: TNT

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – Tyrese Maxey

Guard – Danny Green

Forward – Matisse Thybulle

Forward – Tobias Harris

Center – Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics