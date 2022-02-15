ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Sixers additions excited to play for, be led by coach Doc Rivers

 4 days ago
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers have some really talented players, led by Joel Embiid and James Harden, but a big reason for the team’s level of success is coach Doc Rivers.

The Sixers swung a big deal at the deadline to acquire Harden, who admitted Philadelphia was his first choice, and four-time All-Star Paul Millsap. Both said they were excited to be coached and led by Rivers.

“It’s one of the best coaches who have ever coached the game of basketball,” Harden said. “Why wouldn’t I want to be led by that? I’ve been doing it for a very long time, and he’s been doing it way longer than me and he’s experienced way more than me.”

Obviously, the Sixers have been successful due to the talent they have amassed, but it also helps that Rivers has created a winning culture in Philadelphia. Everybody is held accountable.

“It’s a culture,” added Millsap. “Just coming into practice yesterday (Monday) and seeing Joel in the guys’ face and seeing how together everybody is and seeing the energy in the building, that’s what I love. That’s what I love to be around. That’s what I love to come to every day. And being on those good teams in the past that I’ve been on, they all had that same energy. To come in here with the talent, the players, and the coaching staff, organization mixed with that energy and talent, it’s unbelievable.”

Harden, who is a future Hall of Famer and a former MVP winner, is excited to learn more about the game from Rivers, who was recently named to the top 15 coaches of all-time list.

“The player that I am, I still need to learn, I still need to be helped and taught, and put in a position to be successful,” he finished. “So why not?”

