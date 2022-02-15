ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers and Celtic LIVE: Old Firm away fans return, Ramsey’s Valentine’s surprise, Goldson contract latest

By SunSport Reporters
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciwsx_0eFTnziJ00

THE Old Firm are back on the big European stage this midweek with two huge ties taking place under the lights.

Rangers are set to travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund, while Celtic are preparing to host Bodo/Glimt at Parkhead.

The Glasgow rivals avoided each other in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, being drawn against Dundee and Dundee United.

It’s another exciting week ahead for our top two clubs as they battle on several fronts as the season enters its business end.

Keep up to speed with ALL the latest news and gossip from both sides of the Old Firm in our live blog…

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Glasgow#Dundee United#Scottish Cup#Celtic#The Old Firm#European#Borussia Dortmund#Bodo Glimt#Parkhead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
327K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy