Cincinnati Bengals fans may have a tough time reliving the final play of Super Bowl LVI. By the looks of it, Ja’Marr Chase will, too. Chase managed to get himself open against Jalen Ramsey on the Bengals’ final play of the game. Had Joe Burrow been able to find him, Chase would have been in line for a huge gain, if not a touchdown. However, pressure from Aaron Donald ensured Burrow had no time to make the read or the throw.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO