Furious Aussie Harry Styles 'superfan' who blew $20,000 on tickets to the star's shows ALL over the world revealed she 'cried all night' when the tour was cancelled - and is still waiting for Ticketek refunds

By Peter Vincent
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

One heartbroken Harry Styles mega fan who splashed $20,000 on a world tour to follow her idol is among hundreds of furious Australians waited months for refunds on events cancelled by the pandemic.

Kellie Davison, a Virgin flight attendant from Sydney, admitted she couldn't stop crying when the ex-One Direction heart-throb's November 2021 Australian tour was cancelled.

It took Ms Davison two years to save for tickets to see styles in concert on the world tour, including VIP tickets for the whole down under tour, plus top-level tickets for show in the United States and Canada.

'I was was devastated. I just cried all night,' Ms Davison said, who filled her bedroom with the heart-throb's merchandise since she became a devoted 'Directioner' a decade ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mCNY_0eFTloB800
Kellie Davison, a Virgin flight attendant from Sydney, admitted she couldn't stop crying when the ex-One Direction heart-throb's November 2021 Australian tour was cancelled (pictured, Ms Davison)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUfUC_0eFTloB800
Ms Davison, who has filled her bedroom with the heart-throb's merchandise since she became a devoted 'Directioner' a decade ago, waited months to get her $3,200 refund on the tickets she bought for the heart-throb's Australian tour (pictured, Ms Davison with some of her Harry Styles merch)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMe4M_0eFTloB800
Harry Styles (pictured) was due to bring his Love On Tour show to Australia and New Zealand in November 2021 but it was cancelled by the pandemic

She claimed to be waiting for $3,200 back from Ticketek for Style's eight cancelled Love on Tour Australian and New Zealand shows - even though those shows were scheduled for last November, A Current Affair reported on Tuesday.

On one previous tour, Ms Davison was even wished happy 30th birthday by Styles during a show.

Agencies such as Ticketmaster and Ticketek are still listing hundreds of cancelled and postponed events between March 2020 and late 2021 on their websites.

The sites claim to automatically issue refunds, but with demands for refunds overwhelming the agencies, refunds have happened far slower than anyone has been happy with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBppc_0eFTloB800
Mum Sharon Gillett said Ticketek took 19 days to advise her she'd be getting a refund on the 13 tickets she bought in a further 30 days - but claimed to be still waiting three months after the event was cancelled (pictured Sharon Gillett, right, with her daughter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGeRq_0eFTloB800
Ms Gillett bought 13 tickets to a professional bull riding event at Newcastle for her daughter's 16th birthday but it was cancelled (pictured, a pro bull riding show)

Ms Davison is just one of hundreds of gig and event fans who bought tickets but were still waiting for refunds that according to official ticket websites should have been processed more quickly.

Ticketek, Australia's biggest ticket agency claims it 'automatically' refunds most customers within 10 days.

It admitted that with around 10 per cent of customers, refunds can't be made that quickly because credit card details have changed.

Another 'Styler', Lily Travers had trouble getting a refund on three tickets to see Styles after paying $600 in total.

New South Wales mum Sharon Gillett, who bought 13 tickets for a family adventure to watch professional bull riding for her daughter's 16th birthday at Newcastle, claimed to still be owed $1,300.

She said Ticketek took 19 days to advise her she'd be getting a refund on those tickets in a further 30 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjpGC_0eFTloB800
One of the first stage shows cancelled during the pandemic in 2020 was The Wiggles (pictured in November 2021 in Sydney)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEtxi_0eFTloB800
The popular Shrek: the Musical (pictured) was also a casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic

She was still waiting three months later and called the company's slow response 'very disheartening'.

Social media is also full of complaints about refunds that customers say should have been made but haven't.

On its website though, Ticketek admits refunds can take up to '60 days' to appear in customer's bank accounts.

Ticketmaster makes it clear some refunds are issued only when it the agency gets refunded.

'We will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer.'

After complaints by Ms Travers, Ms Davison and Ms Gillett was raised by media, Ticketek said it had refunded the owed amounts to all three customers.

Elite Daily

This Love Is Blind Star Revealed She Was Engaged Before The Show

Love Is Blind is back for a second season, and it’s messier than ever. Chaos is kind of built into the DNA of the show, which films 30 single people as they pursue relationships without ever seeing their dates before getting engaged or leaving the show. With the contestants only able to focus on their conversations with their dates, rather than their looks, the Netflix reality series sets out to answer the question: Is love truly blind? But some other drama always manages to sneak its way in, especially since the contestants all date from the same pool of people, and some of them form connections with more than one person. That’s the case for Shaina Hurley on Love Is Blind Season 2, who stirs the pot quite a bit in the first few episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars future is revealed

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has been renewed for a seventh season. This welcome update was provided by Entertainment Weekly, and the celebrations shouldn't stop there, because fans are promised a royal rumble between RuPaul's Drag Race's finest queens in the premiere episode. Kylie Sonique Love took home season 6's...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
