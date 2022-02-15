ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Crazy chicken lady' faces court fight to keep hold of cockerels that keep waking up the neighbours at 4am

By Emer Scully For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A 'crazy chicken lady' who has failed to stop her cockerels waking the neighbours at 4am could face court action.

HGV driver Jess Marson, 33, did not abide by a noise abatement court order demanding she reduce the disturbances in Clayton West, West Yorkshire.

Livid neighbours who have been woken by the birds for three years say the noise at 4am is significantly affecting their lives, Yorkshire Live reports.

One resident said in a witness statement: 'This is not just a single bird crowing occasionally, with multiple birds being kept.

'Typically, once one starts other birds join in with almost continual crowing either simultaneously or consecutively.

'Depending on the season and weather we have had our sleep disturbed often as early as 4am or earlier, every day of the week including weekends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYeKR_0eFTe2lk00
HGV driver Jess Marson (pictured), 33, did not abide by a noise abatement court order demanding she reduce the disturbances in Clayton West, West Yorkshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTK0A_0eFTe2lk00
Ms Marson has called the birds 'like my babies' and claimed because she rents her land from a local farmer in a semi-rural area the noise should be allowed

'In addition, frequently the crowing would continue into the late evening.'

Ms Marson has called the birds 'like my babies' and claimed because she rents her land from a local farmer in a semi-rural area the noise should be allowed.

She said she fitted anti-crow collars to the birds to try to dampen the noise since the original complaint was made, but it worked on some of the birds better than others.

She added: 'The council wants me to put them in a dark box but I think that is cruel.'

Ms Marson has set up a GoFundMe page where £245 has been raised since the start of this month to help her fight the courts.

She wrote: 'So this complaint has been ongoing for 3 years. The location of the cockerels is in semi-rural farmland which I lease from a dairy farmer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6SMf_0eFTe2lk00
Ms Marson has set up a GoFundMe page where £245 has been raised since the start of this month to help her fight the courts

'The complainant states he is being woken up early in the morning due to crowing however I have stood outside in various places in the vicinity and don’t deem the crows loud enough to wake someone.

'I can’t go into major details however I believe that they are not the reason he is being woken.

'I myself suffer with anxiety, of which keeping my chickens (and a few other animals) help massively with this. I don’t have children, they are my world, I love each and every one of my babies! I would be heartbroken if they were made to be removed.'

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighbours#Birds#Dairy Farmer#Hgv
The Independent

Woman dies after being dumped outside New York hospital following alleged botched surgery

A woman who was allegedly dumped outside a New York City hospital and appeared to have had implants in her buttocks has died, according to police. Two women allegedly brought the woman, Maxine Messam, to Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx neighbourhood on early Tuesday morning, New York police reportedly said. She was unconscious and unresponsive, and was taken into the hospital for care. The two women who allegedly took Maxine to the hospital departed the scene before police arrived, according to hospital employees. The New York Police Department (NYPD) believe Maxine had some form of surgery because she had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GAMINGbible

TikTok Star Charged With Murder Following Death Of Two Men

22-year-old TikTok star Mahek Bukhari has been charged with murder following the death of two men in a traffic accident in the UK. Leicester Police (via Dexerto) have confirmed that Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (both 21) were killed after being "driven off the road” in the early hours of February 11, leading to a fatal collision on A46 in Leicestershire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Angel Lynn: Mother of woman paralysed after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend calls for tougher sentences

The mother of a young woman who was left paralysed after being snatched from the street by her abusive ex-boyfriend has called for him to face a tougher sentence.In 2020 Chay Bowskill kidnapped Angel Lynn, then aged 19, bundling her into a van which drove off at speed. When it was travelling at about 60mph along a dual carriageway near Loughborough, she fell and suffered catastrophic brain injuries.Twenty-year-old Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence and will become eligible for release in June 2024, taking into account time already served on remand.His friend Rocco Sansome, 20, who drove the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Romance fraud: Looking for love in wrong place proves costly

For the victim, a 78-year-old man from Annandale, it started with an effort to find some companionship. He created an account on a social network called iFlirt, then made contact with someone identifying herself as a widowed woman in her 30s who seemed interested.As the online relationship grew, though, the scam started to emerge. The woman, who claimed to be from New York, said she was arrested while traveling to Germany to retrieve an inheritance of gold bars, and needed money to make bail. The man paid it, only to get another message that she was arrested a second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy