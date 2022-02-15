'Crazy chicken lady' faces court fight to keep hold of cockerels that keep waking up the neighbours at 4am

A 'crazy chicken lady' who has failed to stop her cockerels waking the neighbours at 4am could face court action.

HGV driver Jess Marson, 33, did not abide by a noise abatement court order demanding she reduce the disturbances in Clayton West, West Yorkshire.

Livid neighbours who have been woken by the birds for three years say the noise at 4am is significantly affecting their lives, Yorkshire Live reports.

One resident said in a witness statement: 'This is not just a single bird crowing occasionally, with multiple birds being kept.

'Typically, once one starts other birds join in with almost continual crowing either simultaneously or consecutively.

'Depending on the season and weather we have had our sleep disturbed often as early as 4am or earlier, every day of the week including weekends.

HGV driver Jess Marson (pictured), 33, did not abide by a noise abatement court order demanding she reduce the disturbances in Clayton West, West Yorkshire

Ms Marson has called the birds 'like my babies' and claimed because she rents her land from a local farmer in a semi-rural area the noise should be allowed

'In addition, frequently the crowing would continue into the late evening.'

Ms Marson has called the birds 'like my babies' and claimed because she rents her land from a local farmer in a semi-rural area the noise should be allowed.

She said she fitted anti-crow collars to the birds to try to dampen the noise since the original complaint was made, but it worked on some of the birds better than others.

She added: 'The council wants me to put them in a dark box but I think that is cruel.'

Ms Marson has set up a GoFundMe page where £245 has been raised since the start of this month to help her fight the courts.

She wrote: 'So this complaint has been ongoing for 3 years. The location of the cockerels is in semi-rural farmland which I lease from a dairy farmer.

Ms Marson has set up a GoFundMe page where £245 has been raised since the start of this month to help her fight the courts

'The complainant states he is being woken up early in the morning due to crowing however I have stood outside in various places in the vicinity and don’t deem the crows loud enough to wake someone.

'I can’t go into major details however I believe that they are not the reason he is being woken.

'I myself suffer with anxiety, of which keeping my chickens (and a few other animals) help massively with this. I don’t have children, they are my world, I love each and every one of my babies! I would be heartbroken if they were made to be removed.'