ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wholesale inflation surges 9.7%: Cost of goods continues to rise for retailers after consumer prices rose at the fastest rate in 40 years

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com, Wires
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7 percent from a year earlier in another sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy.

The producer price index for final demand, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, jumped 1 percent last month after climbing just 0.4 percent in December, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

Companies facing higher wholesale and raw materials costs have shown no hesitation to pass along the higher prices to consumers, and the latest data suggests that further increases are coming at the retail level.

Last week, the government reported that inflation at the consumer level soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, squeezing households, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve's decision to begin raising borrowing rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoTlQ_0eFTbJwJ00
The producer price index for final demand rose 9.7% in January from a year ago

The 7.5 percent surge in the consumer price index ranged across the economy, from food and furniture to apartment rents, airline fares and electricity.

The hot inflation readings led financial markets to price in a better-than-even chance of a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month.

Inflation is running well above the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target. Economists are expecting as many as seven rate hikes this year.

Inflation pressures are also coming from strong wage gains amid tightening labor market conditions.

'While risks to inflation remain to the upside and are of great concern to the Fed, we continue to believe inflation should moderate in coming months,' said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

'Even so, inflation will continue to run well ahead of pre-pandemic levels and therefore remain a key challenge for policymakers, businesses, and consumers alike.'

A shift in spending to goods from services during the COVID-19 pandemic and trillions of dollars in government pandemic relief, boosted demand, which has outpaced supply, igniting inflation.

An acute shortage of workers on factory floors and other places along the supply chain are making it difficult to get products to markets.

Supply bottlenecks had shown signs of easing towards the end of 2021, but that progress stalled as infections, driven by the Omicron variant raged across the globe.

Though cases are falling significantly in the United States, they are surging in Asia, a major source of raw materials for U.S. factories.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in January.

The so-called core PPI gained 0.4 percent in December. In the 12 months through January, the core PPI increased 6.9 percent after rising 7.0 percent in December.

Inflation has been a millstone around the neck of President Joe Biden's administration, contributing to his sinking approval ratings and potentially bolstering chances for Republicans to make gains in the midterms.

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices likely surged again in January as inflation accelerates

Wholesale prices likely accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply-chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department is releasing the producer price index on Tuesday morning, providing a fresh look at just how hot inflation ran in January. Economists expect the gauge – which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers – to show that prices surged 0.5% in January from the previous month.
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Wholesale Prices Rise 1% in January, Up Near-Record 9.7% Over the Past Year

The producer price index, which measures wholesale prices, rose 1% in January and 9.7% for the 12-month period, the latter just off the record high. Core PPI rose 0.9%. Both increases were at least double the Wall Street estimates. Manufacturing in the New York region increased modestly in February but...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Wyoming News

Wholesale prices jump in January as inflation continues to soar

(The Center Square) – Wholesale prices jumped a full percentage point in January and 9.7 percent over last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday, as inflation continues its rapid rise. “On an unadjusted basis, final demand prices moved up 9.7 percent for the 12 months ended January 2022,” BLS said. That increase comes after a 0.9% increase in November and a 0.4% increase in December. ...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

US producer prices surge 9.7% from a year ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation...
BUSINESS
Times-Herald

Reed spotlights 9.7% hike in wholesale prices as inflation rises

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed spotlighted rising inflation in wholesale prices as another bad sign for a U.S. economy already facing increased inflationary pressures. The Corning Republican told reporters Wednesday the two greatest inflationary issues are related to government spending and supply chain lag due to COVID-19. Reed said the wholesale...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Price Index#Consumer Prices#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Wells Fargo
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Inflation is costing the average family an extra $276/month: Where prices are rising the fastest

MADISON, Wis.– There’s no way to spin it: Consumer prices continue to rise faster than predicted. The price of gasoline is up 40% from February 2021, tied with used cars at the top of the list. Rental cars, transportation, and hotel room prices are up too, more than 20% apiece, while food prices rose at both restaurants (6.4%) and grocery...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS News

U.S. inflation in January surged at fastest rate in 40 years

The annual rate of U.S. inflation is rising at its fastest rate in 40 years as supply-chain disruptions and rising transportation costs show no sign of abating. A key inflation gauge, the Consumer Price Index, rose 7.5% from a year ago, the Labor Department reported Thursday — the largest increase since May of 1982. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, was 6%. The CPI index rose 0.6% in January, the same pace it showed in December but a slowdown from the 0.9% monthly increase in October.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Biden gets no reprieve from Great Resignation as US jobless claims jump by 23,000 for another week

The Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down as the US Department of Labour reported 248,000 initial jobless claims, a jump of 23,000 from the previous week’s level.In addition, the previous week’s level was adjusted upward by 2,000 from 223,00 to 2225,000. The numbers provide mixed news for President Joe Biden. The Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that the US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, a sign that the economy is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and a surge of the Omicron variant during November and December. Increased jobless claims amid a growing economy means that workers...
BUSINESS
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy