Wholesale inflation surges 9.7%: Cost of goods continues to rise for retailers after consumer prices rose at the fastest rate in 40 years

Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7 percent from a year earlier in another sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy.

The producer price index for final demand, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, jumped 1 percent last month after climbing just 0.4 percent in December, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

Companies facing higher wholesale and raw materials costs have shown no hesitation to pass along the higher prices to consumers, and the latest data suggests that further increases are coming at the retail level.

Last week, the government reported that inflation at the consumer level soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, squeezing households, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve's decision to begin raising borrowing rates.

The producer price index for final demand rose 9.7% in January from a year ago

The 7.5 percent surge in the consumer price index ranged across the economy, from food and furniture to apartment rents, airline fares and electricity.

The hot inflation readings led financial markets to price in a better-than-even chance of a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month.

Inflation is running well above the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target. Economists are expecting as many as seven rate hikes this year.

Inflation pressures are also coming from strong wage gains amid tightening labor market conditions.

'While risks to inflation remain to the upside and are of great concern to the Fed, we continue to believe inflation should moderate in coming months,' said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

'Even so, inflation will continue to run well ahead of pre-pandemic levels and therefore remain a key challenge for policymakers, businesses, and consumers alike.'

A shift in spending to goods from services during the COVID-19 pandemic and trillions of dollars in government pandemic relief, boosted demand, which has outpaced supply, igniting inflation.

An acute shortage of workers on factory floors and other places along the supply chain are making it difficult to get products to markets.

Supply bottlenecks had shown signs of easing towards the end of 2021, but that progress stalled as infections, driven by the Omicron variant raged across the globe.

Though cases are falling significantly in the United States, they are surging in Asia, a major source of raw materials for U.S. factories.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in January.

The so-called core PPI gained 0.4 percent in December. In the 12 months through January, the core PPI increased 6.9 percent after rising 7.0 percent in December.

Inflation has been a millstone around the neck of President Joe Biden's administration, contributing to his sinking approval ratings and potentially bolstering chances for Republicans to make gains in the midterms.