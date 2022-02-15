bc-ebert adv-1 02-15

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"THE CURSED" Three stars John ......... Boyd Holbrook Seamus ....... Alistair Petrie Isabelle ..... Kelly Reilly. LD Entertainment presents a film written and directed by Sean Ellis. Rated R (for strong violence, grisly images and brief nudity). Running time: 112 minutes. Opens Thursday in theaters. ** ** **. We've...

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
Alexandra Trusova Skates to Stooges & Florence + the Machine, Almost Refuses to Take Olympic Podium In True Punk Fashion

We’ve seen performances set to everything from Star Wars to Janet Jackson to Daft Punk at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but the women’s free skate competition was treated to an unexpectedly punk needle drop during the Thursday (Feb. 17) night broadcast on NBC. Seventeen-year-old Alexandra Trusova, competing as part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), nabbed a silver medal skating to the Stooges’ proto-punk classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog” via the John McCrea cover that cropped up in Disney’s 2021 film Cruella.
Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
BC-hirsch 02/19/22

LYNDA HIRSCH ON TELEVISION -- SUMMARIES. "THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL": This week was all about, Brooke, Ridge and Deacon. Learning that Brooke shared a bed with Deacon on New Year's Eve, Ridge confronts him. The meeting turns into a punch fest. Brooke walks in and pulls Ridge off Deacon. Before walking out, Ridge tells Brooke she has chosen Deacon over him. Talking to Deacon, Sheila quietly gloats and suggests Deacon go after a vulnerable Brooke. Brooke swears that is not true; she loves Ridge, and he loves her. He does not disagree but says it is not enough. Steffy and Thomas rag on Brooke and remind her of all the negative things she did to their father and then repeats it to Thorne. When Ridge does not take her phone calls, Brooke decides to go see him. When Thomas will not let her come into the house, she realizes he has intercepted the calls. Taylor comforts Ridge. She admits she has always loved him and has not moved on. The duo shares a passionate kiss.
Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Shocking Moment He Found Out ‘Uncharted’ Was Getting Made

Mark Wahlberg is finally opening up about his new movie Uncharted and he’s apologizing to fans for teasing them for so long about it. It’s been a long time coming. Mark Wahlberg has been teasing fans about a movie adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game, Uncharted, for the better part of the last decade. Now it’s officially set to hit theaters. Walhberg told CinemaBlend that his enthusiasm for the project got the best of him.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Stuns in New ‘Thursday Vibes’ Snap

It’s Thursday, Outsiders, and you know what that means. It’s time for another throwback photo from Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. All of us love a little bit of nostalgia from time to time. Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan is no different. In the past, she has been known to take part in “Throwback Thursday” or “#TBT”, which is without a doubt one of the most popular social media trends on the internet. People from all over the world, including celebrities like Moynahan, share old photos and look back fondly on some of their favorite memories. That’s exactly what the Blue Bloods star did today.
Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
Daniel Radcliffe Is Unrecognizable as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Biopic Transformation

Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. You're going to be stupefied by Daniel Radcliffe's recent transformation. The Harry Potter alum was spotted dressed as "Weird Al" Yankovic —complete with long curly wig and mustache—on the set of the parody song master and pop culture icon's biopic in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 17. It marked the first time Radcliffe, 32, has been photographed in character since it was announced in January that he would be playing the music star, who rose to fame in the '80s with hits such as "Smells Like Nirvana," "Eat It," "Amish Paradise," "Fat," "White & Nerdy" and a variety of polka medleys.
'Big Bang Theory' Star's New Show Just Premiered

Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar is finally back on TV this month in the new streaming series Suspicion. The drama premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb. 4 and fans were glad to see Nayyar back on screen. His new character is a far cry from Raj, however. Suspicion...
Patricia Arquette: ‘I struggled with True Romance – her boyfriend kills someone and she’s still so supportive’

Patricia Arquette was tired, shivering and couldn’t figure out how to love a murderer. It was a chilly Detroit winter in 1992, and the then-24-year-old actor had begun filming what would become her seminal role: the tough-as-nails fantasy girl Alabama in Tony Scott’s True Romance, a barbed love story with a smoking gun where a first kiss should be. As the besotted wife of Christian Slater’s killer-on-the-run, Arquette at least had Alabama’s look down: the cow-print mini-skirt, the leopard-spotted coat, the feathered Farrah Fawcett ’do done on the cheap. Everything else? Not so much.“I struggled with playing her,” she remembers,...
Scotty Wray, Longtime Guitarist for Miranda Lambert, Passes Away

Country icon Miranda Lambert’s longtime friend and lead guitarist, Scotty Wray, has died. The two played together for 16 years. The announcement brings me back to a 2005 Keith Urban concert, where a young, shy Lambert was opening in one of her first tour appearances. Before the sun set at the Gorge at George in Washington, Lambert was joined onstage by Wray. Together they stole hearts.
NBC Swipes Reboot of Classic ABC Show

Another classic network series is getting revived, but this time not on its original network. NBC is reportedly developing a new take on Life Goes On, which originally aired on ABC from 1989 to 1993. The series joins a growing trend of shows shuffling between networks and platforms. Life Goes...
