bc-ebert adv-1 02-15

LYNDA HIRSCH ON TELEVISION -- SUMMARIES. "THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL": This week was all about, Brooke, Ridge and Deacon. Learning that Brooke shared a bed with Deacon on New Year's Eve, Ridge confronts him. The meeting turns into a punch fest. Brooke walks in and pulls Ridge off Deacon. Before walking out, Ridge tells Brooke she has chosen Deacon over him. Talking to Deacon, Sheila quietly gloats and suggests Deacon go after a vulnerable Brooke. Brooke swears that is not true; she loves Ridge, and he loves her. He does not disagree but says it is not enough. Steffy and Thomas rag on Brooke and remind her of all the negative things she did to their father and then repeats it to Thorne. When Ridge does not take her phone calls, Brooke decides to go see him. When Thomas will not let her come into the house, she realizes he has intercepted the calls. Taylor comforts Ridge. She admits she has always loved him and has not moved on. The duo shares a passionate kiss.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO