Flash back to the year 2018: it was the year indie rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise started to blow up with the release of their third album, How to: Friend, Love, Freefall. It was also the year the band booked a show at the Top Hat in Missoula... which they sold out so quickly that the show had to be moved to The Wilma, just to accommodate the massive demand. And then, they sold out The Wilma, too!

MISSOULA, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO