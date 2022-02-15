WATCH: How Visa, NFL are helping small businesses thrive

DALLAS (KDAF) — Since the switch to the New York Times have you found a leak in your win streak? Wednesday’s Wordle just might be here to fix that. Players have flocked to social media in the past few days since Wordle has made its way (officially) to the New York Times site to bring to the light the increase in difficulty in five-letter word solutions. Whether you like the changes or not, players are still giving their all in guessing the solution in six tries to come out with a win or another failure.

