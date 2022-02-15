Supplemental Security Income 2022 update – Exact date $10,092 Social Security checks sent and when to apply revealed

THE Social Security payment schedule reveals when people can be expecting huge checks, and when to apply for cash if they haven't already.

SSI recipients include adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits.

SSI payments are also made to people age 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications.

The SSI average benefit is $621 per month this year, up by $34 from 2021. This equals $7,452 each year.

The monthly maximum for SSI is $841 per month for an individual in 2022 or about $10,092 a year.

"For most Social Security benefits, payment dates are based on your birthdate. We issue SSI payments at the beginning of the month," the Social Security Administration explained in a recent tweet.

To apply for the boost, visit the SSA's website, call, or visit your local Social Security office.

Inflation triggers impact social security

Typically, inflation triggers when the supply doesn’t meet the demand – resulting in rising prices across the economy.

Everything in necessities from food to gas has gotten much more expensive.

Furthermore, the Congressional Research Service projects Medicare Part B premiums will spike from $148.50 to $157.70 per month.

Applying for SSI benefits

You can apply for Supplemental Security (SSI)Income after determining if you are qualified for the program.

The Social Security Administration website explains how to apply for benefits.

Children under the age of 18

People between the ages of 18 and 64

People above the age of 65

Who receives SSI payments?

The SSI program provides monthly payments to people who:

Are at least age 65 or blind or disabled

Have limited income (wages, pensions, etc.)

Have limited resources (the things you own)

Are US citizens, nationals of the US, or some noncitizens

Reside in one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, or the Northern Mariana Islands

According to the SSA, children of military parents deployed to permanent service outside the US are eligible for residency exemptions, and certain students temporarily overseas may be eligible for SSI payments.

What is SSI?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a government program that assists persons who are unable to earn enough money on their own.

Adults with disabilities, children with disabilities, and those aged 65 and over are eligible.

Individuals with sufficient job experience may be eligible for SSI payments in addition to disability or retirement benefits.

Likewise, individuals receive different amounts depending on their other sources of income and where they live.

How many people benefit from Social Security?

Social Security benefits currently support 70million Americans, whether they’re elderly or disabled.

Nearly nine out of 10 individuals aged 65 and older receive the benefits, and they make up around 33 per cent of the income of the elderly.

Who is eligible for SSI?

Anyone may apply for SSI.

The SSI program provides monthly payments to people who are at least age 65 or blind or disabled.

An applicant must have limited income, such as wages or pensions.

The person must also have limited resources in terms of things you own.

Earnings and assets are important

Your wages and assets will determine whether or not you are eligible for SSI.

Individuals must have no more than $2,000 in assets, while couples may have up to $3,000 in assets.

Furthermore, the higher your earnings, the lower your SSI payout.

Inflation takes its toll

Inflation has become much worse in recent months, with Americans looking to return to normal life.

The latest data on inflation from the Bureau of Labor shows that consumer prices rose 5.4 percent in the year to September – a troubling trend for seniors relying on Social Security checks.

What if my SS check doesn’t come?

If Americans do not receive their Social Security payment on the expected date, they should wait three extra mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration.

Beneficiaries receive their payment monthly and seniors cannot withdraw their amount as a lump sum, according to the SSA.

But, retirees that have a separate private retirement savings account such as a 401 (k) can take out more money if they wish.

Claiming full benefits

Your full Social Security benefit depends on the age you retire.

If you retire at 67, which is the full retirement age, in January 2022, your maximum benefit would be $3,345.

If you retire at age 62 in 2022, your maximum benefit would be $2,364, according to the Social Security Administration.

If you retire at age 70 in 2022, your maximum benefit would be $4,194.

The SSA also confirmed that the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax would increase this month.

This will increase from $142,800 to $147,000, following an increase in average wages.

COLA: Cost-of-living adjustment

Social Security recipients are entitled to a yearly cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) if prices go up, known as inflation.

From January, seniors will get a 5.9% COLA, which is the largest boost in decades.

It means the average 2022 check for a retired worker will increase by $92 – from $1,565 to $1,657 a month.

A typical couple who are both receiving benefits will get an extra $154 – from $2,599 to $2,753 per month.

The COLA is calculated based on third quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) each year.

When the CPI-W drops or remains unchanged, Social Security recipients are generally not given a COLA.

However, prices rose 5.4% for the 12 months ending September, the Bureau of Labor confirmed in October.

When did COLA begin?

Cost-of-living adjustments began when legislation was passed in 1973.

The intention is to use COLAs for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits to keep up with inflation rates, according to the Social Security Administration

How are payment reductions determined?

Monthly countable revenue is subtracted from the total monthly amount.

The sum payable is shared evenly between the two spouses in the case of an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

SSI payments are supplemented in several states.

Why was COLA so high this year?

The 5.9 percent boost is the largest COLA increase for almost 40 years. Last year, benefits increased by only 1.3 percent.

The rise comes as crippling inflation continues to affect consumers.

Benefits increased by 5.8 percent in 2009, but in the following years, the adjustment was zero.

Some beneficiaries are already fearing that despite the cash boost, the payments will not be able to cover the costs of inflation.

Inflation triggers affect social security, continued

According to the Senior Citizens League, healthcare costs and housing costs have gotten 145 percent and 118 percent more expensive, while COLA’s have increased Social Security checks by just 55 percent since 2000.

Social Security claimants have lost 32 percent of their purchasing power, according to a study by the non-partisan group.

Contacting the SSA, continued

The following are examples of automated telephone services:

Requesting a benefit verification letter or replacement tax summary

Requesting a replacement Medicare Card or applying for help with Medicare prescription drug costs

Getting claim status

Finding addresses for local Social Security offices

Requesting a form to apply for Social Security cards or make changes

Hearing information about SSI, COLA, taxes, payment delivery dates, direct deposit, fraud, and other Social Security services

Updating addresses or phone numbers for Social Security benefits

You can contact the TTY line at 1-800-325-0778 if you’re deaf or hard of hearing and use TTY equipment.

Contacting the SSA

During the coronavirus pandemic, several Social Security offices were only open for in-person visits for severe cases.

The easiest method to reach a representative for assistance, according to the Social Security Administration, is to go to SSA.gov or phone 1-800-772-1213 between 8am and 7pm, Monday through Friday.

According to the administration, wait times are often shorter Wednesday through Friday or later in the day.

Telephone services that are automated are also accessible 24 hours a day.

How to apply for survivors benefits, part four

To apply for parent’s benefits, the Social Security Administration states that you need to prove your eligibility by providing the following documents:

Death certificate of deceased child

Your birth certificate

Evidence of your US citizenship or lawful alien status

Proof of US military discharge papers (if you had military service before 1968)

Your W-2 forms and/or self-employment tax returns for the previous year

How to apply for survivors benefits, part three

To apply for mother’s or father’s benefits, the Social Security Administration states that you need to prove your eligibility by providing the following documents:

Evidence of worker’s death

Your birth certificate or other documents that verify your birth

Evidence of your US citizenship or lawful alien status

Proof of US military discharge papers

Your W-2 forms and/or self-employment tax returns for the previous year

Marriage certificate

Final divorce decree (if you are applying as a surviving divorced father or mother)

Birth certificate of the child

How to apply for survivors benefits, part two

According to the Social Security Administration, to apply for widows/widowers or surviving divorced spouse’s benefits, you need to prove your eligibility by providing the following documents:

Evidence of the worker’s death

Your birth certificate or other documents that verify your birth

Evidence of your US citizenship or lawful alien status

Proof of US military discharge papers (if you had military service before 1968)

Your W-2 forms and/or self-employment tax returns for the previous year

Final divorce decree (if you are applying as a surviving divorced partner)

Marriage certificate

How to apply for survivors benefits

According to the Social Security Administration, to apply for child’s benefits, you need to prove that the child is eligible for benefits by providing these documents:

Proof of the worker’s marriage to the child’s natural or adoptive parent if the child is the worker’s stepchild

The child’s birth certificate or other proof of birth or adoption

Proof of the child’s U.S. citizenship or lawful alien status if the child was not born in the United States

W-2 forms and/or self-employment tax returns if the child had earnings the previous year

If the worker is deceased, proof of the worker’s death and U.S. military discharge papers

2022 social security payment schedule, part four

This is the 2022 payment schedule from October to December:

October 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: October 12

Third Wednesday: October 19

Fourth Wednesday: October 26

November 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: November 9

Third Wednesday: November 16

Fourth Wednesday: November 23

December 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: December 14

Third Wednesday: December 21

Fourth Wednesday: December 28

2022 Social Security payment schedule, part three

This is the 2022 payment schedule from July to September:

July 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: July 13

Third Wednesday: July 20

Fourth Wednesday: July 27

August 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: August 10

Third Wednesday: August 17

Fourth Wednesday: August 24

September 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: September 14

Third Wednesday: September 21

Fourth Wednesday: September 28

2022 Social Security payment schedule, part two

This is the 2022 payment schedule from April to June:

April 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: April 13

Third Wednesday: April 20

Fourth Wednesday: April 27

May 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: May 11

Third Wednesday: May 18

Fourth Wednesday: May 25

June 2022 Payments