Bode and Morgan Miller reveal they STILL haven't agreed on a name for their nearly THREE-MONTH-OLD baby girl - but the former Olympic skier is set on calling her Olivia

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Bode and Morgan Miller have revealed that they still haven't agreed on a name for their nearly three-month-old daughter, but the former Olympic skier is dead set on calling her Olivia.

Morgan, 34, was hosting a Valentine's Day Q&A session on her Instagram Stories on Monday when a follower asked if they had settled on a moniker for their baby girl, who was born on November 26.

'Have we named the baby?' the former pro volleyball player asked Bode, 44, while he was sitting on the couch with their daughter.

'Yes,' he replied, seemingly catching Morgan by surprise.

Bode and Morgan Miller have revealed they still haven't agreed on a name for their nearly three-month-old daughter, who was born on November 26 
Morgan, 34, was hosting a Valentine's Day Q&A session on her Instagram Stories on Monday when a follower asked if they had settled on a name for their baby girl

'We have? What's her name?' she asked her husband, who didn't hesitate when he said: 'Olivia.'

Bode has been pushing for the name since they learned they were having a baby girl, but Morgan has yet to get on board with his pick.

'No, I'm not letting you say that because we don't know that,' Morgan responded. 'How do you know that?'

''Cause I just named her,' Bode explained.

The couple may not be ready to announce their daughter's name just yet, but they have plenty of nicknames for their family's newest addition.

Bode seemingly caught his wife by surprise when he announced that the baby's name is Olivia
'No, I'm not letting you say that because we don't know that,' Morgan told Bode after he shared his name choice 

Earlier this month, Morgan shared on her Instagram Stories that she and Bode have been 'calling her "Nona" for no name,' adding that 'it's kind of sticking.'

After she was born, they also took to calling her Ocho — which is Spanish for 'eight' — because she is the eighth child in their family.

In January, Bode and Morgan made their first Today show appearance with their newborn baby girl, explaining that they were struggling to choose her name.

'It’s hard because her personality is different, and I think we’re all trying to get used to it,' Bode told co-anchor Savannah Guthrie while joining the show via live video feed from their home in Montana.

'She’s stumped us on names so far. We have a lot that we like, but she hasn’t smiled or high-fived or anything when we say them to her, and we say them to her all the time.'

The couple nicknamed their daughter Ocho, which is Spanish for 'eight,' because she is the eighth child in their family
Earlier this month, Morgan shared on her Instagram Stories that she and Bode have also been 'calling her "Nona" for no name,' adding that 'it's kind of sticking'
Bode has been pushing for the name Olivia since they learned they were having a baby girl, but Morgan has yet to get on board with his pick 

Morgan previously shared that they were toying with the idea of incorporating a part of their late daughter Emmy's name — Emeline Grier Miller — into their newborn daughter's moniker.

'Our three front-runners are Skyler, Scarlett, and calling her Lettie, or Olivia, and calling her Liv,' she said while cradling their newborn.

'All kind of have a special meaning to it. So we may have to reach out to our social media followers and ask for some assistance because she has not really been giving us many answers.'

Bode, who is running a ski academy in Colorado, explained that Olivia was his personal favorite, but he was concerned it's too popular.

'I’m a huge fan of Liv, Olivia,' he said. 'It’s a little bit frustrating that it’s one of the most popular names this year because most of the names of our children aren’t terribly popular, but we’re not going to let that stand in the way, obviously.'

In January, Bode and Morgan made their first Today show appearance with their newborn baby girl, explaining that they were struggling to choose her name 
Bode explained that they are having a hard time picking out a name 'because her personality is so different' and they are still getting used to it
Bode and Morgan are parents to sons Nash, Easton, and twins Asher and Aksel and late daughter Emmy. He also has two older children from a previous relationship 
The couple's daughter Emmy was 19 months old when she died in the hospital after drowning in a neighbor's swimming pool in June 2018 

In addition to their newborn, they are parents to sons Nash, six, Easton, three, and twins Asher and Aksel, two, and late daughter Emmy.

Morgan shared in June that she wanted to honor her Emmy by incorporating her name into her new baby's moniker 

Emmy was 19 months old when she drowned in a neighbor's swimming pool in June 2018. She was rescued from the water, but paramedics were unable to revive her, and she later died in hospital.

Since her death, the parents have dedicated themselves to raising awareness of infant drownings and advocating for all moms and dads to get their own children into swimming classes as early as possible.

Bode also has a daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, eight, from a previous relationship.

The proud dad shared that his newborn baby girl is 'so similar' to her big sister Emmy but is also 'really unique as well.' He added that 'she just fits right in' with her big brothers.

'Emmy was such a great balance because she was such a powerhouse and then when she passed, it was shocking because you really felt this energetic shift in the house,' he recalled.

After their Today show appearance, Morgan took to Instagram Stories to share their name choices with her 165,000 followers and ask them to vote for one
Bode and Morgan are considering having Grier be their daughter's second middle name in honor of her late sister, whose full name was Emeline Grier Miller
The four possible combinations are Scarlet Olivia Khione, Skyler Olivia Khione, Scarlet Olivia Grier, or Skylar Olivia Grier

'Obviously, we were all suffering and everything, too, but there was this gap there for all the boys. And now they have this little girl. It just makes them gentle. You'd be blown away.'

After their Today show appearance, Morgan took to her Instagram Stories to share their name choices with her 165,000 followers and ask them to vote on their baby girl's first and middle names.

As she had explained earlier that morning, they liked either Scarlet or Skylar for a first name, and they were also considering calling her 'Liv' if she went by her middle name, which would be Olivia.

For her second middle name, they were between Khione, the Greek goddess of snow, or Grier, her late sister's middle name.

The four possible combinations were Scarlet Olivia Khione, Skyler Olivia Khione, Scarlet Olivia Grier, or Skylar Olivia Grier.

'She's perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family,' they told People when they announced their newborn's birth in December 
 Bode and Morgan have both insisted that this child would be their last, and they were overcome with emotion when they learned they were expecting a baby girl
 They broke down in tears of joy when they popped pink confetti cannons with their friends and family during a celebratory gender reveal party

Bode and Morgan have both insisted that this child would be their last, and they were overcome with emotion when they learned last May they were expecting a baby girl.

They threw the fiesta-themed gender reveal at their California home days after announcing to the world that they were expecting another child following the birth of their twins in 2019.

They broke down in tears of joy when they popped pink confetti cannons with their friends and family during a celebratory gender reveal party.

'She's perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family. Our hearts are so full,' they told People when they announced their daughter's birth in December.

'Bode told me the day after she was born that this is the happiest he thinks he's ever been in his whole life,' Morgan added.

