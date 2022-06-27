ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Better Call Saul season 6: next episode, recaps and everything we know about the drama series

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

The journey from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman is almost complete, as Better Call Saul is in its sixth and final season, expected to be one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year .

Sold as a Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul has emerged from the shadow of its predecessor to become one of the most critically acclaimed shows on TV with Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman turning from simply a sleazy lawyer in Breaking Bad to a tragic figure and classic TV character in his own right.

Better Call Saul showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould described the final season as the most "ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking" in an AMC announcement.

Here is everything that we know about Better Call Saul season 6.

When is the next Better Call Saul season 6 episode?

The mid-season finale of Better Call Saul season 6 aired in the US on May 23 and has been made available for UK fans on May 24 on Netflix. The show is taking a small hiatus before it returns with its final six episodes, the first of which is going to premiere on July 11 in the US and July 12 in the UK.

US viewers who want to catch up with Better Call Saul season 6 are going to need to be signed up for the AMC Plus streaming service.

Better Call Saul season 6 recaps

Better Call Saul season 6 is the final one, which means that Jimmy McGill will be the Saul Goodman we first met in Breaking Bad by the end of it all. Get a sense of how that storyline is progressing with the official synopses to each episode and What to Watch's own Better Call Saul season 6 recaps right here:

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 1, "Wine and Roses"
"Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 2, "Carrot and Stick"
"Harsh realities dawn on Nacho. Gus investigates his suspicions." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3, "Rock and Hard Place"
"Still on the run, Nacho is forced to choose where his loyalties lie. Jimmy doubles down." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4, "Hit and Run"
"Gus takes extreme measures. Jimmy and Kim enlist a local pro to put on a show." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5, "Black and Blue"
"While business booms for Jimmy, the vise tightens on the cat-and-mouse game between Gus and Lalo." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6, "Axe and Grind"
"Kim and Jimmy enlist a knowledgeable contact, while Howard scrutinizes Jimmy's business practices." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7, "Plan and Execution"
"Jimmy and Kim deal with a last-minute snag in their plan." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 trailer

The official trailer for Better Call Saul season 6 is here. There's a lot to unpack in the nearly two-minute trailer: Jimmy's criminal clientele is expanding; Nacho appears to be on the run after the events of season 5, with the Salamanca twins possibly on his tail; Howard is putting Jimmy in his legal cross hairs; and are there two Lalo Salamancas! Check it all out in the Better Call Saul season 6 trailer directly below

Some additional footage was shown as part of AMC's 2022 preview that aired during Super Bowl LVI .

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yI9ut_0eFTEpdS00

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul (Image credit: AMC)

Saul Goodman became a fan favorite character on Breaking Bad in large part because of the fun, sleazy nature that Bob Odenkirk brought to the role. However, with Better Call Saul serving as a prequel series, Odenkirk and series creators Vince Gilligan (who also created Breaking Bad ) and Peter Gould presented the character with a surprising amount of depth.

The show revealed that the character was originally named Jimmy McGill , who was attempting to go on the straight and narrow as a lawyer before his natural tendency for schemes and defending the least desirable clients became his calling card and inspiration for a new persona, Saul Goodman. The series has also shown small snippets of Saul post Breaking Bad under the new identity Gene.

Odenkirk has been marvelous in the role, having been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times by the Emmys, though unfortunately he hasn’t won (yet?).

Having played the character for years in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul , Odenkirk recently reflected on the show wrapping up, as well as the heart attack that he suffered while on set shooting season 6, to The New York Times . In it he described that he found the series finale to be challenging, but the kind of exit he wants for the character:

"It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brains," said Odenkirk. "But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great. I would wanna end with this kind of character-development focus."

Better Call Saul cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIECW_0eFTEpdS00

Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul (Image credit: Christine Ramage/AMC Networks)

As great as Odenkirk is in Better Call Saul , it isn’t a one man show. The series has featured a number of fantastic new characters and many Breaking Bad favorites.

Returning for season 6 will be Rhea Seehorn as Jimmy’s partner Kim Wexler, Michael Mando as the reluctant drug dealer Nacho Vargo, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin and Tony Dalton as the dangerous Lalo Salamanca.

As for the original Breaking Bad characters, Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut has been a key member of the Better Call Saul cast, while Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring is also back pulling the strings as he builds his drug empire. Plus, based on a teaser trailer, Better Call Saul season 6 should see the return of the Salamanca twins, played by Luis and Daniel Moncada.

We've also given odds for which Better Call Saul characters who hope don't die in the final season .

See more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17h19U_0eFTEpdS00

Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks in Better Call Saul (Image credit: Christine Ramage/AMC Networks)

It has also been announced that both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are going to reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the final season of Better Call Saul . Variety reports that during a Better Call Saul panel at PaleyFest LA, co-creator Peter Gould confirmed the duo will appear on the show, but that they'll just have to watch to see how and when.

UPDATE (June 27): TV legend Carol Burnett is joining the cast of Better Call Saul as a guest star, according to The Wrap . All that has been revealed about her character is a name, Marion. However, Burnett appears to be a long-time fan of Better Call Saul , being quoted in a statement that, "I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show."

Better Call Saul spinoffs

In addition to the final season of Better Call Saul , AMC has produced a number of spinoff mini series that further the story or give its actors a new avenue to shine.

One is a six-part animated series titled Slippin’ Jimmy , which follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill in Chicago. Slippin' Jimmy is now playing on AMC Plus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDVma_0eFTEpdS00

(Image credit: AMC)

Rhea Seehorn will lead another six-part digital series, Cooper’s Bar . Seehorn, in addition to serving as an executive producer and director on the series, stars as an awful Hollywood executive who, among other unique LA natives, is a regular at the titular bar run by a character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo. Cooper’s Bar debuts May 30 with all six of its episodes.

Better Call Saul ’s Emmy-winning Employee Training Video series will also return this summer.

How to catch up with Better Call Saul

If you’re looking to catch up with Better Call Saul before its final season, here’s what you need to know.

For US viewers, the first four seasons of Better Call Saul are available on Netflix. To stream Better Call Saul season 5, you are going to need to be signed up for the AMC Plus streaming service.

In the UK, the entire Better Call Saul series is available to watch on Netflix .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Abbott Elementary and More

Click here to read the full article. ABC is the second broadcast network (following Fox) to reveal its fall premiere dates, with its slate set to unspool over three weeks in late September/early October. The Wednesday sitcom block kicks things off on Sept. 21, now anchored by breakout comedy Abbott Elementary. The Season 3 premiere of Big Sky (now with Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire!) closes out the night. The Alphabet network’s fall launch wraps Thursday, Oct. 6, with the returns of Station 19 (Season 6) and Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19) leading into new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily (fka Alaska). As a reminder,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Carol Burnett
EW.com

'Breaking Bad': Creator Vince Gilligan explains series finale

[SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you have not watched the finale of Breaking Bad, titled "Felina." This story contains discussion of major plot points.]. You've now had a few minutes to gather your breath, wipe away the tears and start to process that brutal and poignant series finale of Breaking Bad. Whether your predictions were on the money barrel or off-base, you will most certainly want to read what series creator Vince Gilligan had to say about this satiating last-ever episode, which saw the fall of meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston). "Ours is nothing if not a definitive ending to the series," says the show's mastermind, who also wrote and directed the episode. It's a heady challenge to wrap up five seasons of one of TV's most daring, beloved and obsessed-over dramas in a manner that's provocative and satisfying, and Gilligan was keenly aware of it as he and his writers toiled away for endless hours in search of the perfect ending. "I think plenty of people out there will have had a different ending for this show in their mind's eye and therefore we're bound to disappoint a certain number of folks," he says, "but I really think I can say with confidence that we made ourselves happy and that was not remotely a sure thing for the better part of a year. I feel that the ending satisfies me and that's something that I'm happy about." Gilligan spoke with EW about the fates for Walt and Jesse, the possible alternate endings, the classic Western movie that turned out to be a huge influence on the ending and the most structurally important scene of the finale.
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for FBI, Ghosts, NCIS, Young Sheldon and More

Click here to read the full article. CBS is the third broadcast network (following Fox and ABC) to unveil its fall rollout plan, with premiere dates set for more than a dozen new and returning series. The Monday-night sitcom block (consisting of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola) officially kicks things off on Monday, Sept. 19, followed by the milestone 20th season of NCIS and Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i. The FBI Tuesday trifecta follows on Sept. 20, while Season 2 of Thursday-night breakout Ghosts arrives one week later, on Sept. 29, where it now leads out of Young Sheldon. As...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Rookie: Feds’: Kevin Zegers Joins Cast Of ABC Spinoff Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Zegers has been tapped as a series regular on ABC’s new hourlong series The Rookie: Feds, headlined by Niecy Nash-Betts. Co-created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced in a two-episode arc on Season 4 of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack. Zegers joins Nash-Betts, Frankie...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama Teases a Big Announcement Coming Up

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is teasing “major announcements” coming soon. We’re certainly hoping the big reveal has nothing to do with Nick Torres. NCIS ended season 19 with a tantalizing cliffhanger as Alden Parker and his ex-wife Viv go on the run in her sporty Mercedes. Meanwhile, Torres, McGee, Jess, Jimmy, Kasie and Vance will work to clear Parker’s name. After all, no one believes Parker (Gary Cole) is a murderer and thief.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul#Drama Series#Episodes#Amc
EW.com

The Blacklist star Megan Boone on that Liz Keen surprise — exclusive

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the season finale of The Blacklist. Read at your own risk!. Jon Snow's not the only one getting the resurrection treatment. A month after shocking viewers by killing off Liz Keen (Megan Boone) in childbirth, The Blacklist revealed in the season 3 finale that she faked her death to get away from criminal mastermind Raymond Reddington (James Spader).
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

What’s the Status of All the Other ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs?

More than three years after Game of Thrones came to a divisive end, HBO is finally returning to the land of Westeros with House of the Dragon, a Targaryen-centric prequel series debuting on August 21. Fans weren’t meant to wait this long for a Game of Thrones spinoff — or “successor show,” as author George R. R. Martin prefers to call it — but HBO hasn’t had the easiest time turning its smash hit into a franchise.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

Every Movie and TV Show Headed to Netflix in July 2022

July is already breathing down our necks, and that means a new slate of programming is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look. Must-see TV shows landing on Netflix next month. Kicking things off is the cornerstone...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Better Call Saul Creator Teases Walt And Jesse's Return, Says It'll Be Unexpected

Better Call Saul is wrapping up its sixth and final season in July, and the final run of episodes will not only end the show but fans will be treated to the appearance of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are returning to play their characters again, and now Better Call Saul's showrunner and co-creator, Peter Gould, has shared more details about what to expect.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Live PD' Reboot Gets a Premiere Date

Live PD fans won't have long to wait for the show's return. On Patrol: Live - the new reality series from the producers and host Dan Abrams of Live PD – will premiere July 22 on the independent cable and satellite TV channel Reelz. Like the original, the series will air every Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. to midnight.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Better Call Saul co-creator on Walt and Jesse in season 6: 'We waited until it was right'

Only a handful of episodes stand between you and the series finale of Better Call Saul, which means that anything can happen. (That is, after Howard Hamlin is laid to rest. RIP, Style Guy.) But one thing is for certain: After five seasons of speculation and finger-crossing, it was recently and officially confirmed that you will see Albuquerque's most notorious meth-making duo — Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) — before the final credits roll on AMC's Breaking Bad prequel. Saul showrunner Peter Gould revealed the news just before the final season began in April, and right here, he gives you a smidge more intel about the guest spot(s) that seemed inevitable, especially after so many Bad faces have resurfaced on Saul over the years.
TV SERIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

73
Followers
836
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy