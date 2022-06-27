Better Call Saul season 6: next episode, recaps and everything we know about the drama series

The journey from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman is almost complete, as Better Call Saul is in its sixth and final season, expected to be one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year .

Sold as a Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul has emerged from the shadow of its predecessor to become one of the most critically acclaimed shows on TV with Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman turning from simply a sleazy lawyer in Breaking Bad to a tragic figure and classic TV character in his own right.

Better Call Saul showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould described the final season as the most "ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking" in an AMC announcement.

Here is everything that we know about Better Call Saul season 6.

When is the next Better Call Saul season 6 episode?

The mid-season finale of Better Call Saul season 6 aired in the US on May 23 and has been made available for UK fans on May 24 on Netflix. The show is taking a small hiatus before it returns with its final six episodes, the first of which is going to premiere on July 11 in the US and July 12 in the UK.

US viewers who want to catch up with Better Call Saul season 6 are going to need to be signed up for the AMC Plus streaming service.

Better Call Saul season 6 recaps

Better Call Saul season 6 is the final one, which means that Jimmy McGill will be the Saul Goodman we first met in Breaking Bad by the end of it all. Get a sense of how that storyline is progressing with the official synopses to each episode and What to Watch's own Better Call Saul season 6 recaps right here:

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 1, "Wine and Roses"

"Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 2, "Carrot and Stick"

"Harsh realities dawn on Nacho. Gus investigates his suspicions." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3, "Rock and Hard Place"

"Still on the run, Nacho is forced to choose where his loyalties lie. Jimmy doubles down." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4, "Hit and Run"

"Gus takes extreme measures. Jimmy and Kim enlist a local pro to put on a show." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5, "Black and Blue"

"While business booms for Jimmy, the vise tightens on the cat-and-mouse game between Gus and Lalo." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6, "Axe and Grind"

"Kim and Jimmy enlist a knowledgeable contact, while Howard scrutinizes Jimmy's business practices." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7, "Plan and Execution"

"Jimmy and Kim deal with a last-minute snag in their plan." Read What to Watch's recap right here .

Better Call Saul season 6 trailer

The official trailer for Better Call Saul season 6 is here. There's a lot to unpack in the nearly two-minute trailer: Jimmy's criminal clientele is expanding; Nacho appears to be on the run after the events of season 5, with the Salamanca twins possibly on his tail; Howard is putting Jimmy in his legal cross hairs; and are there two Lalo Salamancas! Check it all out in the Better Call Saul season 6 trailer directly below

Some additional footage was shown as part of AMC's 2022 preview that aired during Super Bowl LVI .

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul (Image credit: AMC)

Saul Goodman became a fan favorite character on Breaking Bad in large part because of the fun, sleazy nature that Bob Odenkirk brought to the role. However, with Better Call Saul serving as a prequel series, Odenkirk and series creators Vince Gilligan (who also created Breaking Bad ) and Peter Gould presented the character with a surprising amount of depth.

The show revealed that the character was originally named Jimmy McGill , who was attempting to go on the straight and narrow as a lawyer before his natural tendency for schemes and defending the least desirable clients became his calling card and inspiration for a new persona, Saul Goodman. The series has also shown small snippets of Saul post Breaking Bad under the new identity Gene.

Odenkirk has been marvelous in the role, having been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times by the Emmys, though unfortunately he hasn’t won (yet?).

Having played the character for years in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul , Odenkirk recently reflected on the show wrapping up, as well as the heart attack that he suffered while on set shooting season 6, to The New York Times . In it he described that he found the series finale to be challenging, but the kind of exit he wants for the character:

"It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brains," said Odenkirk. "But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great. I would wanna end with this kind of character-development focus."

Better Call Saul cast

Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul (Image credit: Christine Ramage/AMC Networks)

As great as Odenkirk is in Better Call Saul , it isn’t a one man show. The series has featured a number of fantastic new characters and many Breaking Bad favorites.

Returning for season 6 will be Rhea Seehorn as Jimmy’s partner Kim Wexler, Michael Mando as the reluctant drug dealer Nacho Vargo, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin and Tony Dalton as the dangerous Lalo Salamanca.

As for the original Breaking Bad characters, Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut has been a key member of the Better Call Saul cast, while Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring is also back pulling the strings as he builds his drug empire. Plus, based on a teaser trailer, Better Call Saul season 6 should see the return of the Salamanca twins, played by Luis and Daniel Moncada.

We've also given odds for which Better Call Saul characters who hope don't die in the final season .

Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks in Better Call Saul (Image credit: Christine Ramage/AMC Networks)

It has also been announced that both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are going to reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the final season of Better Call Saul . Variety reports that during a Better Call Saul panel at PaleyFest LA, co-creator Peter Gould confirmed the duo will appear on the show, but that they'll just have to watch to see how and when.

UPDATE (June 27): TV legend Carol Burnett is joining the cast of Better Call Saul as a guest star, according to The Wrap . All that has been revealed about her character is a name, Marion. However, Burnett appears to be a long-time fan of Better Call Saul , being quoted in a statement that, "I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show."

Better Call Saul spinoffs

In addition to the final season of Better Call Saul , AMC has produced a number of spinoff mini series that further the story or give its actors a new avenue to shine.

One is a six-part animated series titled Slippin’ Jimmy , which follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill in Chicago. Slippin' Jimmy is now playing on AMC Plus.

(Image credit: AMC)

Rhea Seehorn will lead another six-part digital series, Cooper’s Bar . Seehorn, in addition to serving as an executive producer and director on the series, stars as an awful Hollywood executive who, among other unique LA natives, is a regular at the titular bar run by a character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo. Cooper’s Bar debuts May 30 with all six of its episodes.

Better Call Saul ’s Emmy-winning Employee Training Video series will also return this summer.

How to catch up with Better Call Saul

If you’re looking to catch up with Better Call Saul before its final season, here’s what you need to know.

For US viewers, the first four seasons of Better Call Saul are available on Netflix. To stream Better Call Saul season 5, you are going to need to be signed up for the AMC Plus streaming service.

In the UK, the entire Better Call Saul series is available to watch on Netflix .

