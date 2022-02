The pandemic has changed the way developers think about student housing design, and those changes are already playing out at one notable project underway in the Bay Area. A 14-story, mixed-use complex under construction as part of the new Academic Village at UC Hastings Law is an example of how student housing developers and investors are attempting to future-proof their projects, combining multifamily amenities like fitness centers, retail space and an exterior atrium with student housing components like residential lounges and study rooms.

