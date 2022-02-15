ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyo reports higher sales, profits

HYOGO, Japan — Toyo Tire Corp. reported solid gains in operating income and sales during fiscal 2021 versus 2020, with business in North America outperforming the company's other regional business units. Toyo reported a 46.1% jump in pre-tax operating income to $483 million on 14.5% higher...

