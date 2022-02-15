ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Throwback Photo of Her and Husband Carl Thomas Dean

KTVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolly Parton is celebrating her love! In honor of Valentine's Day, the 76-year-old singer shared a rare throwback pic of herself with her husband of more than five decades, Carl Thomas Dean. In the sweet shot, Dean offers Parton a kiss on the cheek as the "9 to 5"...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Miranda Lambert Shares Intimate Photos With Her Husband in Honor of Their Anniversary

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn’t shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can’t blame her. Since the two met, they’ve been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda’s a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he’s alongside her for a steamy music video.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Shared a Rare Photo of the Late Actress 15 Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away from an accidental drug overdose, but the model’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, who is also the father of their daughter, Dannielynn, 15, is paying tribute to the late model. The photo that he shared shows how much love there was between them and how he still feels the loss almost two decades later. Larry posted a black-and-white image of them, cuddled up together, looking happy and in love. Smith has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as the two embrace each other in a tender way....
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ariana Grande shares rare romantic post with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande values her private life and prefers to keep details, particularly her relationship with husband Dalton Gomez, away from the spotlight. The singer took to social media to share a rare loved-up post featuring her husband in honor of Valentine's Day, and fans and her famous friends, understandably, went wild.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Thomas Dean
Person
Rachel Smith
Person
Dolly Parton
HollywoodLife

Anna Nicole Smith’s Former BF Larry Birkhead Shares Rare Photo Of Them On 15th Anniversary Of Her Death

Larry Birkhead paid tribute to his ex, Anna Nicole Smith, on Feb. 8 — 15 years after her death — by sharing a never-before-seen photo of them cuddling. Believe it or not, it’s been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith died. And her former partner, Larry Birkhead, is remembering her on the anniversary of her tragic death by sharing a photo of them cuddling. “Still remembering this one 15 years after her death,” Larry wrote alongside the never-before-seen image of them wrapping their arms around each other. “She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace And Frankie#Dollyparton
Vogue

24 Throwback Photos Of Priscilla Presley, A Legend In Her Own Right

Although best known as the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley is so much more. While married to the controversial rock ’n’ roll icon for six years, Priscilla had successful careers as both an actor and mogul in her own right. Co-star of the acclaimed Naked Gun films, she also played Jenna Wade in the beloved primetime series Dallas. And, as the chair of the Presley estate after Elvis’s passing, she helped to turn Graceland – her ex-husband’s private mansion estate near Memphis – into one of the USA’s biggest tourist attractions, rivalling the White House for the number of visitors it attracts. As the first trailer drops for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, where the great beauty is played by Olivia DeJonge, revisit 24 striking photographs of the icon, below.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Bindi Irwin Shares New Photo Of Her Husband With Sweet Message

Bindi Irwin has been known to share heartfelt tributes to her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace on social media. Recently, she shared a photo of herself and Chandler, alongside a bird called a curlew. The two work together at the Australia Zoo and carry on Bindi’s father, the late Steve Irwin’s legacy there.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo of the Special Someone Who Never Fails to Make Her Smile

The joy on their faces is palpable. As General Hospital viewers awaited Kelly Monaco’s return as Sam — unless you’ve been living under a rock, you already know she’s been spelled recently by Lindsay Hartley (Theresa, Passions) — she made a rare appearance on Instagram to drop a sweet throwback photo with someone near and dear to her: nephew Kaleb Monaco.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy