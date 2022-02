The Dell P3222QE is firmly orientated at the (home) office/productivity sector, and yet we found it highly colour-accurate, which when combined with the generous screen real estate, 99% sRGB colour space coverage, and 4K resolution, makes it a stellar screen for image editing or content creation. Video editors and gamers should look elsewhere though, and you'll get better colour space coverage and HDR for less money by stepping down to a 27-inch 4K screen. But if you must have a 30+ inch 4K display, the P3222QE offers respectable image quality, allied to a sleek modern design and decent port options, and all for a competitive price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO