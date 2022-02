Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to push the Marvel Cinematic Universe further into the Multiverse, shattering reality and putting multiple versions of the titular character in the spotlight. Due to its huge promises, the movie was already one of the most-anticipated releases of 2022. However, the Superbowl trailer for Doctor Strange 2 increased our hype even more by featuring a possible cameo from Patrick Stewart's Professor X. While the obvious implication of this cameo is that Fox’s X-Men franchise will become canon, this tease could also mean that the Fantastic Four is coming to the MCU sooner than later. And in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, the trailer might have even featured one of the superteam’s classic members: Human Torch.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO