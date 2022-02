Nvidia's stock is still very overvalued, trading at a steep price-to-sales multiple. Nvidia (NVDA) will report results on Wednesday after the close of trading. Analysts currently estimate that the company's fiscal fourth quarter 2022 earnings rose by 57.7% to $1.22 per share and are potentially as high as $1.25. Meanwhile, revenue is estimated to have grown 48.3% to $7.4 billion and could be as high as $7.6 billion. Gross margins are estimated at 67% and could be as high as 68%. Nvidia regularly beats estimates, so a beat is not surprising. The company will probably need to beat the high end of the range to move the stock up.

