Knoxville, TN

Debbie Antonelli named to 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class

By R. Cory Smith
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a standout career at NC State that included multiple ACC titles, Debbie Antonelli has gone on to carve out a broadcasting career that has spanned 34 years in the industry, primarily as a color analyst. Now Antonelli can add another huge milestone to her resume -- an inductee into the...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Photos: Storming the Cassell

BLACKSBURG, Va. --- The North Carolina Tar Heels entered Saturday badly in need of both moving past last week's embarrassing loss and recording a much-needed quality win for its NCAA Tournament resume. A Virginia Tech team riding a six-game winning streak and a hostile Cassell Coliseum stood in their path.
Pregame Notes: FSU going for a series sweep on Sunday as Ross Dunn is set to start

TALLAHASSEE -- No. 11 Florida State will go for the opening series sweep of James Madison on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra, with a stream available here. It can also be heard on 100.7 FM in Tallahassee or via the TuneIn App, FSU Gameday App, or via the online audio stream available here. Noles247.com will provide updates below.
Coach K says he's "been a very, very lucky guy"

Duke had their way with Florida State for the last 25 minutes of the game on Saturday night, ultimately winning 88-70 and cementing a one-game lead on the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Blue Devils had six players in double figures, with Joey Baker hitting some critical shots to put his team ahead for good in a back-and-forth first half. Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski was able to coach the entirety of the game after leaving at halftime of the team's win over Wake Forest earlier this week due to exhaustion.
Everything Bill Self said after KU's road win over WVU

Kansas basketball improved to 22-4 (11-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 71-58 win over West Virginia on the road. It was a game of runs and both teams had stretches where they put together double-digit scoring runs. Even so, KU controlled the contest and lead for 35:58 of game time. As a team, KU had some turnover issues at times and the Jayhawks finished with 15 turnovers with most coming in the first half. Additionally, KU out-rebounded West Virginia 49-32 for a season-high rebounding mark.
Chris Beard, Texas players react to Texas Tech loss

Texas suffered its second loss of the season to head coach Chris Beard’s former program, as Texas Tech and plenty of its fans came into the Frank Erwin Center and saw the Red Raiders come out with a 61-55 victory. It was a brutal day for the Longhorns’ top-two scorers in Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr, as Carr went scoreless and Allen battled foul trouble and finished with six points and didn’t score for the first 34 minutes of the game.
Louisville finally breaks the losing streak, beats Clemson 70-61

It had been 31 days since the University of Louisville men's basketball team tasted victory. And a lot had transpired during that time period. U of L parted ways with then-head coach Chris Mack, promoted Mike Pegues to interim coach, saw fifth-year senior and three-time captain Malik Williams suspended for two games and not put in for a third, while former McDonald's All-American Samuell Williamson didn't see the floor for two games.
Oklahoma basketball: Porter Moser details Sooners' depth issues after loss at Iowa State

Oklahoma’s struggles in Big 12 play continued Saturday in year one of the Porter Moser era, as the Sooners dropped a 75-54 contest at Iowa State to lose their third-straight game, one day after the news of Elijah Harkless’ season-ending injury came out. Depth was a major issue for the Sooners and it was the main topic Moser hit on in his postgame press conference, as Oklahoma didn’t get its only two bench points until the game was out of reach late.
Vanderbilt basketball: Jerry Stackhouse breaks down Commodores' late surge against Texas A&M

A masterpiece, it was not. But Vanderbilt claimed its sixth SEC win of the season on Saturday with a 72-67 triumph over Texas A&M, moving into 10th place in the league. The top 10 teams avoid playing in the first round of the SEC Tournament, and the Commodores now effectively have a two-game cushion there thanks to a one-game edge over A&M as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker.
NFL Hall of Famer Charley Taylor dead at 80

NFL Hall of Fame running back and wide receiver Charley Taylor died Saturday at the age of 80. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection for Washington after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in 1964 out of Arizona State. Over 165 career games from 1964-77, Taylor recorded...
Daily Delivery: After loss at OSU, Bruce Weber implores fans to show support for players

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. After Kansas State's overtime loss Saturday at Oklahoma State, K-State coach Bruce Weber implored fans to show up for his team's remaining home games because "it's not about me or the coaches, it's about the players." As Fitz explains, the fans are displeased with Weber and the overall state of the program, even though the Wildcats are improved this season, attendance has been steadily dropping this season. The Wildcats have two more home games this season and Fitz agrees with Weber. While he understands the message they are trying to send K-State, these players are grinding away trying to help the program succeed.
Allsep: Looking at Sunday's game against Tennessee

No. 1 South Carolina plays its home finale Sunday against Tennessee. It will be a huge day for head coach Dawn Staley’s program, the university, and the city of Columbia as ESPN's College GameDay will originate from Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks look to wrap up the SEC regular season championship and showcase the program to a national television audience on ABC. Below are four things to know ahead of Sunday’s game.
Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball vs. Towson; Game 4

View live updates and discuss the series finale between the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes and the Towson Tigers at Mark Light Field on Sunday (1:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (3-0) is looking to complete a four-game sweep to open the season and stay unbeaten against Towson (0-3) after improving to 7-0 all-time following wins of 10-8, 11-2 and 13-2 in the first three games. ... Miami scored 24 runs on 20 hits with nine extra-base hits including four home runs in Saturday's doubleheader. . ... Miami was picked to finish third in the ACC Coastal Division while Towson was picked to finish seventh in the CAA.
Kentucky basketball trolls Alabama on Twitter after 90-81 win

Kentucky basketball trolled Alabama following Saturday's 90-81 win over the Crimson Tide after the Wildcats erupted offensively despite being without two of their best players — TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler. Kentucky (22-5, 11-3) went on a 20-5 run midway through the second half to take control, that scoring spurt coming after the Wildcats scored the final 13 points of the first half to turn back Alabama's 13-point lead.
