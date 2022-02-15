Debbie Antonelli named to 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. After Kansas State's overtime loss Saturday at Oklahoma State, K-State coach Bruce Weber implored fans to show up for his team's remaining home games because "it's not about me or the coaches, it's about the players." As Fitz explains, the fans are displeased with Weber and the overall state of the program, even though the Wildcats are improved this season, attendance has been steadily dropping this season. The Wildcats have two more home games this season and Fitz agrees with Weber. While he understands the message they are trying to send K-State, these players are grinding away trying to help the program succeed.

