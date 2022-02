Esi Edugyan, 44, is a Canadian author who was born and raised in Calgary, Alberta. She wrote her debut novel, The Second Life of Samuel Tyne, in 2004 when she was just 24. In 2011, she won the Scotiabank Giller prize for her novel Half Blood Blues and in 2018 she was shortlisted for the Booker prize with Washington Black. Out of the Sun: Essays at the Crossroads of Race is her first nonfiction work and interweaves personal narrative with discussions on racism, the slave trade in Canada, art history in the west and ghosts.

