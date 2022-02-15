They called him the Angel of Darkness. But this astronomer just wanted to keep West Texas skies pure.

Winter storms swept across the south and south-central United States in February 2021. On the 14th, the entire state of Texas was under a winter storm warning. By the next day, there was dense snowpack and freezing rain, further exacerbating below-freezing temperatures, and ultimately leading to a statewide blackout that left millions of Texans without power or heat for days or weeks. Dr Joshua Busby, professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, was one such person: "we lost power for three days["¦]and were without hot water for ten days." Financially, the storms and blackouts resulted in an estimated $80 to $130 billion in economic losses. There was also a devastating loss of human life-official numbers report over 210 casualties, but others estimate that at least three or four times as many people were killed, primarily those who were medically vulnerable or in poorer communities.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO