Adam is a Partner with Design 27, a firm that he and his wife Meri, co-founded in 2004. He has spent the past 25 years of his career working in the technology sector with a variety of clients around the Midwest. Today, Adam focuses purely on business development for the firm and has been instrumental in forging new markets which has fueled growth for the firm over the past five years. Notable projects at KAR Global Offices and Republic Airways Corporate Campus Indianapolis and Carmel.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO