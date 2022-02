Pop stars love to use guitars as props, but can any of them actually play? For many of them, the answer is yes!. Adele is certainly one of the most talented singers in pop history, but she’s more than just a vocal powerhouse. If you dive into YouTube, you’ll find clips of Adele playing an electric-acoustic bass while singing live. With precision far beyond what’s needed for strumming guitar chords, Adele keeps her bass performance tight as she sings “Best for Last.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO