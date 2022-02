Does the pandemic touch Star Wars' galaxy far, far away? No, not in the literal sense. There's no COVID-19 equivalent traveling through that fictional universe, but the real-world anxieties that the storytellers working in that universe experience could affect its tone. The High Republic is all about people living at apparently the peak of their civilization suddenly forced to deal with darker times. The Nihil are on the attack, the Drengir are spreading, and the mysterious Marchion Ro has released forgotten horrors. Daniel José Older's new YA novel Midnight Horizon hones in on this by following two young Jedi Padawans forced to grow up fast.

