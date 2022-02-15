ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylian Mbappe seals late PSG win over negative Real Madrid after Lionel Messi misses penalty

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
 5 days ago

Eventually, Paris Saint-Germain get there, maybe before Kylian Mbappe goes there. There was certainly a level of genius about how he got into this space.

You couldn’t quite say the French star stole the game given how utterly dominant his team were, but he did steal the show.

Mbappe’s mercurial stoppage-time winner gave PSG a deserved 1-0 win over a dismally defensive Real Madrid , to also ensure Leo Messi’s saved penalty did not have the same cost.

That is always the risk you run when you try and play it so safe. It was an inevitability of Madrid being so conservative, and perhaps an inevitability of the fact this was the first Champions League knock-out tie since the abolition of the away goal rule .

Madrid apparently had no interest in scoring one. It’s also possible, however, that they had no means of scoring one.

The entire match was one grand display of why this stale team so badly need Mbappe. It may well change the future.

He changed the tie, brilliantly changing pace to terrorise Real’s back line one last time and finally beat the defiant Thibaut Courtois.

The goalkeeper was one reason why PSG were not out of sight by then.

There was a surprisingly clear difference in individual quality between the sides. It became obvious any time PSG got on the ball, which was often. They just looked a level above, with Messi dictating the game, and Mbappe driving it. There were long periods when Madrid could do little else but sit deep and stay compact, unwilling to give up any space.

That was a problem when Messi was so effortlessly moving between the lines, and Mbappe just accelerating through them.

Carvajal must have been exhausted from having to react to the number of moments when the French striker shaped to shoot only to accelerate off in the other direction, and that’s before you even got to having to chase Mbappe. That could have had greater cost much earlier than it did. It should have brought the opening goal as early as the 62nd minute, given how Carvajal could do little but lunge at Mbappe for that penalty.

Even before that, such a move should have brought the opening goal after just minutes, when Mbappe slid the ball across for Di Maria. The Argentine could only blaze over.

Messi himself then put Mbappe through with a divine ball that dropped perfectly, but he was bundled to the ground.

The single issue with all of this is that, while PSG had the individual quality, they didn’t really have any kind of greater idea. Pochettino can’t but be frustrated with this team. You could even see it in the warm-up, where the stars did little more than idly attempt long shots for the laugh.

There was no higher level of movement, and there certainly wasn’t in their play. None of it was really sharp enough to create that extra space, leaving them reliant on moments of individual inspiration.

How many times have those words been repeated about such teams?

The problem here was that perhaps the most inspired performance came from Thibaut Courtois. He got down down so sharply to deny Mbappe minutes into the second half, and then offered the moment of the match with that save to deny Messi.

You could sense the Argentine's frustration with a poor kick. You could also see it in his performance after it.

He was suddenly everywhere, trying to do everything.

There was an element of Steven Gerrard against Chelsea in 2014 about his display, as if looking to atone for a high-profile mistake.

When the ball seemed to fall invitingly for Leandro Paredes minutes later, Messi just took it off him and attempted a speculative shot that of course cannoned off one of the many Madrid bodies in the way.

Pochettino then introduced the one figure that was so conspicuously absent from the PSG team, as Neymar came on for his first football since November.

The Brazilian looked a little ragged but his introduction did coincide with more intensity from PSG. Messi had put both he and Mbappe for late chances. It looked like they were running out of time, and there was almost an accepting innocuousness about Neymar’s late pass out wide to Mbappe.

The forward wasn’t having any of that. He was making the game his own, and maybe again making this season.

Mbappe surged forward, showing impossible dexterity to get into a seemingly impossible space, before finishing brilliantly.

It was a brilliant piece of individual inspiration. That is what PSG are relying on. That is what Madrid so badly need.

That is what may have decided this tie. It means we're no longer talking about Messi.

After that from Mbappe, how could you talk about anything else?

The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opens Barcelona account with hat-trick in Valencia win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his Barcelona goal account with a hat-trick as the Catalans beat Valencia 4-1 at the Mestalla.The former Arsenal striker struck twice in the first half, either side of Frenkie De Jong’s tap-in, as Barca moved into the top four of LaLiga.Aubameyang raced onto Jordi Alba’s through ball to give Barcelona a 23rd-minute lead with a fine finish.He put Barcelona in cruise control after 38 minutes by cushioning Gavi’s pass and slotting home, and was then credited with their fourth after the game.Pedri had initially taken the praise for restoring Barcelona’s three-goal advantage after Carlos Soler’s header had...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pep Guardiola targets huge points haul to hold off Liverpool in title race

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side will need a lot of points to become champions again after Tottenham blew the Premier League title race open.Guardiola’s side seemed on an unstoppable march towards another title after a 15-game unbeaten run but an incredible 3-2 win by Antonio Conte’s men – inspired by two goals from City’s summer target Harry Kane – put Liverpool within striking distance.Liverpool’s come-from-behind win against Norwich means that City’s lead at the top is down to six points, with the Reds holding a game in hand and the two sides still have to play each...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Meikayla Moore scores unwanted hat-trick playing for New Zealand

Liverpool defender Meikayla Moore had a game to forget for New Zealand as she scored a hat-trick of own goals.Moore achieved the unwanted feat playing for her country against the United States in the SheBelieves Cup.Her own goals came from her right foot, left foot and head – known as a perfect hat-trick when scored at the right end – and she was substituted before half-time..@sophsssmith making things happen early for the opener!!! 🇺🇸#SheBelievesCup x @Visa pic.twitter.com/CpAvjdhqU1— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 20, 2022The 25-year-old’s nightmare in Los Angeles began in the fifth minute when she turned home Sophia Smith’s...
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel plays down expectations as Chelsea cup campaigns keep Blues busy

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has backed his knock-out kings to deliver again when they host Lille in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday.The Blues needed an 89th-minute winner from Hakim Ziyech to clinch all three points at Crystal Palace on Saturday following a subdued performance in which Romelu Lukaku only had seven touches of the ball.While Chelsea have struggled for consistency in the Premier League this season and look to be out of the title race, they continue to be cup specialists.Sweet dreams! 🥰💤 pic.twitter.com/kJzKeAKKI1— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 13, 2022Victory in Abu Dhabi earlier in February ensured the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA to investigate after Anthony Elanga hit by object during Man Utd win at Leeds

The Football Association is investigating after Anthony Elanga was struck by an object thrown from the crowd during Manchester United’s win at Leeds.The PA news agency understands the governing body will look into the incident that took place as the visiting players celebrated Fred’s 70th-minute goal at Elland Road.Elanga went on to seal a 4-2 Premier League victory for Ralf Rangnick’s side with a composed finish two minutes from time.For the badge 🔴#MUFC | #LEEMUN pic.twitter.com/uCkIWrdf6T— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 20, 2022Leeds and West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.Speaking after the game, interim boss Rangnick said: “As far...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Subs swing thrilling Roses battle Manchester United’s way at Elland Road

Substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga scored late goals as Manchester United beat arch-rivals Leeds 4-2 in a Premier League thriller at Elland Road.The visitors led 2-0 at half-time through Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes headers, before Leeds hit back with two goals inside a minute from Rodrigo and Brazilian substitute Raphinha.Both sides went in search of a winner in horrendous conditions due to incessant rain and it was the visitors who prevailed, with Fred adding his side’s third and Elanga wrapping it up in the closing stages.Leeds fans have grown well accustomed to breathless encounters under Marcelo Bielsa and this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage hopeful Wolves ‘can do something special’ this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Bruno Lage is targeting “something special” this season after his side maintained their position in the Premier League top-four race with a 2-1 win over Leicester.Goals in either half from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence at a rain-soaked Molineux kept them six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.Lage has transformed this Wolves side from the one that struggled to entertain under Nuno Espirito Santo last season.And with six wins from their last eight games, Wolves are very much a contender to qualify for the Champions League in what is looking like a thrilling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick impressed by Manchester United’s ‘maturity’ and ‘unity’ in Leeds win

Ralf Rangnick was proud of his players’ togetherness and maturity as Manchester United survived a Leeds comeback to win a thrilling War of the Roses clash.Elland Road’s first Premier League clash between these old foes in front of fans since 2003 lived up to the billing in torrential rain on Sunday afternoon in West Yorkshire.Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes put Manchester United two goals up on enemy territory at half-time, only for Leeds to roar back with two goals inside a minute early in the second half.The efforts from Rodrigo and substitute Raphinha had Elland Road rocking, only for substitutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Eric Dier urges Tottenham to ‘push on’ after Manchester City victory

Eric Dier says Tottenham’s stunning win at Manchester City will only count for something if they use it as a launchpad for the rest of the season.Spurs put in their best performance under Antonio Conte to end City’s 15-game unbeaten run in a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium.Harry Kane scored the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time, just two minutes after Riyad Mahrez looked to have stole a point for City with a late penalty.The three points were timely after back-to-back home defeats and hauled them back into the race for the top four.Wins like this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United tighten grip on top four despite quickfire two-goal fightback from Leeds

In the red and white heat of the first top-flight Pennines derby to be played at a packed Elland Road in 19 years, victory was always likeliest for whichever one of these historic rivals kept their cool. The occasion demanded that Manchester United play on the edge and they almost came careering off it, at one point surrendering a two-goal lead in the space of 59 seconds. It briefly seemed this would be another collapse to add to Ralf Rangnick’s growing collection.Instead, it was the first time that they have lost a lead and regained it under his management and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England held by Spain in entertaining goalless draw at Arnold Clark Cup

England were held to a goalless draw by an organised Spain side in the second round of fixtures in the Arnold Clark Cup.After a 1-1 draw against Canada in the opening round, England went into the game looking to make a mark against a Spain side built around a core of players from Champions League winners Barcelona.The Lionesses kept Spain quiet for the most part, but also struggled to impose themselves on the match. There were just five shots on target in the 90 minutes and neither was able to break the deadlock, in front of 14,284 fans at Carrow...
SOCCER
The Independent

Why Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves’ parody performances capture their midfield purgatory

If somebody had told you that Wolves and Leicester City would be 1-1 at half-time and asked you to guess how both goals came about, anybody who has watched these two sides even a handful of times over the past few years wouldn’t have gone too far wrong with their hypotheses.The home side took the lead through a Ruben Neves goal from outside the penalty area, before the visitors equalised from a goal created by a Youri Tielemans through ball. Those two moments were the perfect encapsulation of these respective players’ raison d’être — the thing which defines both their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves beat out-of-form Leicester to maintain Champions League challenge

Wolves maintained their position in the Premier League top-four race with a 2-1 win over Leicester.Goals in either half from Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence at a rain-soaked Molineux kept them six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.Bruno Lage, the former Benfica manager who has transformed this Wolves team, will not admit it, but, with six wins from their last eight games, his side are very much a contender to qualify for the Champions League in what is looking like a thrilling battle alongside United, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham.Leicester were in that race in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United rise above the storm in throwback Premier League battle with Leeds

Ralf Rangnick and Marcelo Bielsa no doubt had carefully laid plans coming into this fixture. But as they embraced at the end of a madcap 90 minutes, glasses cloudy and drenched to the bone, they might wonder why they bothered.Everyone has a progressive tactical system until they get gale force winds in the face. And for all the fine-tuning done in the week ahead of this meeting between one side looking up and the other looking down, Manchester United’s triumph by four goals to Leeds United’s two was down to being able to keep their feet above the water. Along...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

In the red and white heat of the first top-flight Pennines derby to be played at a packed Elland Road in 19 years, victory was always likeliest for whichever one of these historic rivals kept their cool. The occasion demanded that Manchester United play on the edge and they almost came careering off it, at one point surrendering a two-goal lead in the space of 59 seconds. It briefly seemed this would be another collapse to add to Ralf Rangnick’s growing collection.Instead, it was the first time that they have lost a lead and regained it under his management...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves vs Leicester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Leicester City travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon as they try to put to bed a run of four Premier League games without a win that has put manager Brendan Rodgers under pressure.The Foxes were knocked out of the FA Cup in January by Nottingham Forest, dropped into the Europa Conference League after a poor start to their European campaign in the autumn and are five points off the top half in the league table.Wolves, on the other hand, are flying under Bruno Lage and are only six points off a top-four spot going into Sunday’s fixtures, with two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Community Policy