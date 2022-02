When she’s not playing badass Jane Tennant on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” Vanessa Lachey also hosts Netflix’s reality dating show “Love Is Blind.”. The hit series captured millions of audiences back in 2020, right when the pandemic hit. It was the perfect at-home binge, a little slice of life and love when everyone was in lockdown. Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick soon became familiar faces as they shepherded contestants through each phase of the show.

