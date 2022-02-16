ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Encore Wire (WIRE) Tops Q4 EPS by $3.74

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Generac Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $457.33 versus the current price of Generac Hldgs at $310.93, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

GXO Logistics posts solid Q4 results

Contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results late Tuesday, with revenue up 28% to $2.3 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 73 cents beating Wall Street estimates by 15 to 17 cents. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which was spun off from XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Encore Wire Lrb Wire
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Ellington Financial is a mortgage REIT that pays a 10.3% yield on its monthly dividend. Main Street Capital is a BDC that pays a 6% yield on its monthly dividend. When markets are volatile like they have been the past few months, investors may find comfort in dividend stocks. Typically, the best dividend-paying stocks are those of large, established companies that produce stable returns and are less volatile. Quite often, they are value stocks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings...
STOCKS
Variety

Snapchat Gains 13 Million Users in Q4, Snap Stock Rallies on 42% Revenue Jump and First Net Profit

Snap shares rocketed up more than 50% in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street financial forecasts — posting its first-ever net profit and netting more Snapchat users than expected. The company reported an average of 319 million daily active users for the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 13 million over 306 million in the third quarter. Snap also topped earnings estimates, although those were lowered after Snap had warned of a Q4 revenue slowdown. Revenue for the quarter increased 42% to $1.30 billion, and it was Snap’s first quarter of positive net income as a public company —...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

AppLovin stock drops nearly 20% after 2022 outlook disappoints

AppLovin Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the app-monetization company’s forecast revenue range for the year fell mostly below Wall Street expectations. AppLovin. APP,. -0.56%. shares dropped 17.6% after hours, following a 9% drop to close the regular session at $68.71. At Wednesday’s close, shares were...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: SJW Q4 Earnings

SJW Gr SJW reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Balchem: Q4 Earnings Insights

Balchem BCPC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

