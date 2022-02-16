ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Announces 13.02M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

 3 days ago

Seeking Alpha

Rafael Holdings announces secondary share offering

Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) filed for a secondary offering of ~2.8M class B shares by selling stockholders, par value $0.01/share. RFL will not receive any proceeds from this offering, as per an SEC filing. As of Feb. 11, there were ~20.9M class B shares outstanding.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Sell More Than $92M Of 4 Stocks

U.S initial jobless claims increased by 23,000 to 248,000 in the week ended February 12th. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

10 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling (And 7 He's Buying)

Warren Buffett once again was a net seller of equities in the fourth quarter, slicing, slashing and outright exiting stakes across a series of sectors that have fallen out of his favor. But the Oracle of Omaha did pull off a few interesting buys in Q4, too. The chairman and...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
STOCKS
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback. Bloomin Brands...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Amesite upsized previously announced stock offering to 3.75M shares

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) has upsized the previously announced public offering and purchase on a best efforts basis 3.75M, shares of common stock at a price to the public of $0.80/share. Offering is expected to occur on or about February 16, 2022. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be...
STOCKS

