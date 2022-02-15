ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cape Cod Fire News

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Below are the latest news articles mentioning fire or blaze from all the local Cape Cod news sources. Most of these stories...

capecoddaily.com

The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCVB

Woman dies in crash on Cape Cod during slushy, icy storm

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman is dead after a vehicle crash Cape Cod's Falmouth neighborhood during a winter storm that brought slushy and icy conditions to Massachusetts. Falmouth police said the crash on Ransom Road was first reported at about 7:40 p.m. Friday. The woman driving the Lexus SUV...
FALMOUTH, MA
State
Kentucky State
KFVS12

Crews battle storage unit fire in Cape Girardeau

More than $7 million has been awarded to seven western Kentucky counties to help communities with infrastructure needs. According to Sikeston DPS Capt. Derick Wheetley, the home received moderate fire damage, and no one was home at the time of the incident. Major case squad disbanded; investigation continues in deadly...
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD looking for missing juvenile

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile last seen Sunday morning. Yaebizmar Grajales is 12-years-old, standing 5’08”, weighs 195pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes. Police say her last seen location was at an unknown time in the area of east 10th street and Paseo Blvd wearing […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to fire on Hwy. Z in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday afternoon, February 10. The barn was located down the road from the Gordonville Grill. According to Gordonville Fire Chief Michael Gentry, “one of his guys” was driving by and saw the front of the shed/barn on fire and called 911.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Daily Voice

Pizzeria Catches Fire In Cape May County: Developing

Firefighters were battling a fire at a popular pizzeria in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. at Sal's Ristorante & Pizzaria, 8500 New Jersey Ave. in Wildwood Creat, initial reports said. Mutual aid was requested from Rio Grande and Erma...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 people hospitalized after trains collided in Spencer

SPENCER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two trains collided on the CSX mainline in Spencer. The Spencer Fire Department told Boston 25 News the crash that happened Friday night in the area of Gauthier Road. Authorities confirmed there were three victims sent to UMass Memorial Medical Center...
SPENCER, MA
CBS LA

‘I Would Ask For Your Prayers’ Says Huntington Beach Police Chief After Death Of Officer Nicholas Vella In Chopper Crash

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Two Orange County police departments Sunday were mourning the loss of 44-year-old Nicholas Vella, a Huntington Beach officer who was killed in a chopper crash Saturday. Vella’s chopper went down in the Newport Bay waters between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula while responding to a call for help from the Newport Beach Police Department about a fight. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at El Paseo Street. “It sounded like the helicopter was in distress. And when we looked at the helicopter, it looked like the helicopter was out of control and it was obvious that...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
BBC

Macaulay Byrne death: Three further arrests

Police have made further arrests over the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in a South Yorkshire pub on Boxing Day. Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on 26 December. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Canadian Police Arrest Hundreds of Freedom Convoy Truckers Under Emergency Act

Acting through the police department, the Canadian government arrested over 100 protestors from the Freedom Convoy truckers occupation of Ottawa this week. The truckers were protesting a mandatory vaccine requirement implemented by the liberal party of the Canadian government. Ottawa police brought in riot cops, mounted police, and armored vehicles to disperse the peaceful protests.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

