Can ADHD Be Cured?

Who gets to be diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and who gets left out? You can probably guess the answer. A 2014 study by Paul L. Morgan, Ph.D., director of the Center of Educational Disparities Research at Penn State, published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry found that, among kindergarteners in the United States, Black children are 70 percent less likely to receive an official ADHD diagnosis than their white classmates. Fast-forward to high school, specifically tenth grade, and white children are roughly twice as likely to have already received an ADHD diagnosis (and subsequent treatment) than their Black classmates, who are more likely to be disciplinarily removed from their classrooms for having “emotional disturbances.”

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO