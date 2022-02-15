ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Can ADHD Be Cured?

By Traci Pedersen
Psych Centra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there’s no absolute cure for ADHD, many people are able to manage their symptoms long term with the proper support. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is the most common neurodevelopmental disorder seen in childhood. Its symptoms often continue into adulthood. Research suggests that ADHD affects about. 5%....

psychcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Breathing techniques for people with COPD

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can affect breathing, but some breathing techniques and other strategies can help. COPD may not cause symptoms in the early stages, but in time, it can cause a persistent cough, excess mucus production, wheezing, and chest tightness. The symptoms can come and go, and when they flare up, it can be frightening. A person may feel that they cannot breathe.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ccenterdispatch.com

Allergies, Cold or Chronic Sinusitis?

(BPT) - A runny nose that won’t let up. Congestion to the point of discomfort. Is it allergies? A cold? Or could it be sinusitis?. Sinusitis affects about 1 in 8 adults in the United States, resulting in more than 30 million annual diagnoses, according to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Foundation. Those with chronic sinusitis typically suffer from a combination of nasal congestion, facial pain and pressure, decreased sense of smell, and other symptoms that can impact quality of life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Inside Nova

Increased Risk for Mortality Seen for Persons With Autism, ADHD

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for mortality is increased significantly for persons with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and those with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Feb. 14 in JAMA Pediatrics. Ferrán Catalá-López, Ph.D., from the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Adhd
Overton County News

What causes acne in adolescents and adults?

Acne is a common skin condition that often appears for the first time during adolescence. However, acne can develop at any age. In fact, Intermountain® Healthcare notes that it’s even possible for people who never had acne as a teen to develop it later in life. Even though...
SKIN CARE
thecut.com

Black Women Can Be Diagnosed With ADHD, Too

Who gets to be diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and who gets left out? You can probably guess the answer. A 2014 study by Paul L. Morgan, Ph.D., director of the Center of Educational Disparities Research at Penn State, published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry found that, among kindergarteners in the United States, Black children are 70 percent less likely to receive an official ADHD diagnosis than their white classmates. Fast-forward to high school, specifically tenth grade, and white children are roughly twice as likely to have already received an ADHD diagnosis (and subsequent treatment) than their Black classmates, who are more likely to be disciplinarily removed from their classrooms for having “emotional disturbances.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Type 2 diabetes associated with higher risk for ovarian cysts

Here's yet another consequence of America's childhood obesity epidemic: New research shows that girls with Type 2 diabetes can set themselves up for developing a condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS occurs when a woman's ovaries or adrenal glands produce more male hormones than normal, and its many...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is Stress Induced Cardiomyopathy?

Stress induced cardiomyopathy, aka broken heart syndrome, can be triggered by stress. Early treatment can prevent long-term damage. We face stress in many situations, and it can take a toll on both our physical and mental well-being. In some instances, stress can even affect your heart. The heart is at...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
erienewsnow.com

Could a Cure to HIV Be Coming?

Scientists say that a woman in New York is cured from HIV after a new treatment. A group of American researchers used a new method of transplanting stem cells. While it's good news, that doesn't necessarily mean everyone with HIV will be cured from the same treatment, but it is promising that research is still being done to find a cure for those with HIV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medical News Today

Adult ADHD: A 21st century epidemic?

The United Kingdom is experiencing dramatic increases in requests for diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults. But what is ADHD, and why is it suddenly becoming something the general public and medical professionals need to be aware of? In this feature, Dr. James Brown and Dr. Alex Conner provide some context.
MENTAL HEALTH
Elkhart Truth

Autism, ADHD Raise the Odds for Early Death

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Young people with autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a higher risk of dying early from a range of causes, a new research review suggests. Researchers found that before middle-age, people with autism face higher-than-average rates of death from both "natural" causes, like...
MENTAL HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

One Chronic Disease Plus Another Equals Dementia?

Multimorbidity — that’s what medical researchers call it when people are diagnosed with more than one chronic illness. French researcher Céline Ben Hassen, PhD, and her colleagues set out to study whether multimorbidity in midlife or later life was associated with developing dementia — and they found that it was.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Can Osteoarthritis Be Cured?

Disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs) are currently being considered a “cure” for osteoarthritis (OA). These molecules aim to target the precise mechanism of cell destruction seen in osteoarthritis, as well as enhance joint repair at the cellular level, thus showing potential to “cure” OA if it is in its early stages.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KCTV 5

Is MRNA the key to a cure for cancer?

What if we told you that scientists may be on the verge of finding a cure for cancer? Well, we could find out in the next two years if it’s going to happen. It’s all because of a four-letter technology that most of us had never heard until the last couple years: MRNA.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Meningitis rash: Pictures, symptoms, and test

Meningitis causes a characteristic rash on the skin. Learning to spot this and other symptoms can help a person receive the right treatment fast. Meningitis is an infectious disease caused by certain viruses, bacteria, or fungi. It causes swelling of the meninges, the protective coverings of the brain and spinal cord. The.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Jillian Enright

Can A Person Develop ADHD?

In a word: no. You are either born with ADHD or you’re not. However, it is very possible for symptoms to go unnoticed for a long period of time, making it feel like ADHD just sprung up out of nowhere.

Comments / 0

Community Policy