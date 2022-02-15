ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

BREAKING: Cody And Brandi Rhodes Leaving AEW

By About Us
wrestlingrumors.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFare thee well? AEW has only been around for a few years now but the company has made some amazing strides in such a little time. The company has gone from an idea to the second biggest wrestling company in the world. That is not something you see take place very...

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reveals His Injury Is Much Worse Than Expected

That’s never good to hear. There are certain awful things in wrestling that can happen to anyone and unfortunately they can come out of nowhere. Some of them are a lot more serious than others, with injuries being near the top of the list. You never know when someone is going to be hurt and taken out of action out of nowhere and unfortunately that is the case again.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Referee Mickie Jay Passes Away At Age 58

We have some sad news to report today as former WWE referee Mickie Jay Henson has passed away at the age of 59 due to complications from pneumonia, related to COVID-19. Henson officiated his first match in 1987 at the Eddie Graham Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. He then joined WCW in 1992 and went on to referee in some of the promotion’s most memorable matches, including the ending of Goldberg’s historic undefeated streak at the hands of Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998. Signing with WWE in 2005, Henson then brought his officiating expertise to more incredible bouts for years to come featuring the likes of John Cena, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Edge, and many more.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Rhodes
Person
Tony Khan
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Might Be Heading To AEW

Join the team? AEW has done some great things in its short history and a lot of that is due to its roster. The company brought in all kinds of stars in its early years but have picked it up even more in the last few months. They have a great ability to come figure out who should be brought in and where those people should be placed, and now we might know who is coming in next.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Second Generation Wrestler Reportedly Done With Impact

Rachael Ellering has reportedly left Impact Wrestling. Ellering reportedly finished up with Impact over a month ago, according to Fightful Select, and it became clear within the company that she likely was not coming back by the first week in January. Ellering was replaced by Alisha Edwards in the first-ever...
WWE
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Mike Bibby Having The Best Selling NBA Jersey In Alabama: "Someone Please Explain To Me Why Mike Bibby Is The Best Selling Jersey In Alabama."

Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Big Title Change On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. Rick...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

KB’s Review: A Stone Cold American Nightmare

There are weeks when I start this column with almost no idea what I should be talking about. While there might be a major wrestling story going on, it might be something that I had already talked about recently or there just isn’t enough to write a full column about it. Then there are weeks like this one, when there are two major stories that I can’t pick between. Therefore, I’m not going to try, meaning that this week we’ll be having a pair of mini columns about the two biggest wrestling stories of the week.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Speculation That Steve Austin Could Wrestle More Than One More Match

Run it back? There have been countless wrestlers over the course of wrestling history and some of them have been very big stars. That being said, there are only a small handful of names who have been some of the biggest stars of all time. You do not get to see very many of them whatsoever, but now we might be seeing one of them come back. That just might not be everything for them.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Planning Another Huge Name For WrestleMania 38

That’s a short list. We are coming up on WrestleMania 38 and that means things are getting interesting around WWE. The company has a lot of things to cover before they roll into Arlington, Texas for the two night event. That is going to require some rather tricky moves from the company and now WWE might have some special ideas to make the whole process a little bit easier.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Stipulation Expected To Be Added To WWE Elimination Chamber Grudge Match

It’s a different way to go. There are all kinds of wrestling matches throughout any given week and the majority of them are under the standard set of rules. Then there are some special matches which have some different rules for one reason or another. Some of these are rather interesting and can make a match better, which is what WWE is hoping for with an upcoming stipulation.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Brutal Grudge Match Added To AEW Revolution

No more running. AEW does not run the most frequent pay per views and it makes their schedule a bit different. Instead of running a show every month, the company runs four pay per views a year, meaning their shows tend to have some very stacked cards. That is something that AEW knows how to do very well and now they have added a pretty violent match to their next pay per view.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Stars Announce New Upcoming Reality Series

It’s another way to see them. There is a lot of programming in WWE and some of it can be a little bit different than others. While you get to see a lot of traditional in-ring action, you can also see some material that focuses on the behind the scenes aspects of the wrestlers’ lives. That can make for some interesting television time and now we will be seeing a fresh take on the idea.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: WWE Stars Go Dancing In Saudi Arabia

When in Jeddah. Over the last few years, WWE has maintained a business relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WWE has presented major events in the country, which earns them several million dollars per show. This has led to a controversial reception, as the country has a terrible human rights record. WWE continues to run events in the country though, which includes some interesting side moments.
WWE
PWMania

Possible WWE Title Spoiler And WrestleMania Main Event News

Brock Lesnar is expected to win back the WWE Title this weekend. Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will see Bobby Lashley defend his WWE Title inside the Chamber against Lesnar, Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. In an update, a new report from...
WWE
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy