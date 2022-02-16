ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

For high court nominees 'When's your birthday?' matters

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfX0a_0eFR4OzU00

Help wanted: Well-respected liberal jurist. Black. Female. Seniors need not apply.

President Joe Biden's search for a nominee to the Supreme Court isn't just limited by credentials, race and gender. The reality for the nation's oldest president — and for any president — is that for a lifetime appointment on the nation’s highest court, youth is particularly prized.

It's simple math. The younger Biden's nominee, the longer she is likely to serve as a justice. The longer she serves as a justice, the longer liberals can expect to hold a seat on the court now dominated 6-3 by conservatives.

While a nominee's experience and academic and work credentials may be most important in the selection, how long the person can serve is clearly significant for the 79-year-old Biden in what may well be his only chance to nominate a justice.

“Younger is considered better, but not so young that you don't have a track record,” said C. Boyden Gray, White House counsel to former President George H.W. Bush. And the age issue extends to nominating federal judges at all levels, he said.

Age may be most significant at the Supreme Court. It is often said that a president's picks are among his most lasting legacies, with recent justices serving 25 years or more. Retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, nominated by President Bill Clinton at 55, is retiring at 83.

Balancing age and experience, recent presidents have picked nominees in their late 40s and 50s, with 60 generally seen as the very upper end of the range. All three of Biden's most talked-about potential nominees are in that age window, but there's also a decade between the youngest and oldest.

California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger is 45, while South Carolina federal Judge J. Michelle Childs is 55. In between is Washington, D.C., federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51.

On Tuesday the court transparency group Fix the Court tweeted that Republicans are pushing Childs for the seat “in part because she’s the oldest of the potential nominees & more likely to die sooner.” The group then voiced support for 18-year term limits, which would make age less a factor.

Breyer's fellow Clinton nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated at 60 and served until her death in 2020 at 87.

“Some people thought I was too old for the job," Ginsburg said in 2019 at an event with Clinton. Noting that she was starting her 27th year on the court, she told the former president: "If you worried about my age, it was unnecessary."

“I did worry about it,” the Democrat acknowledged, describing age as a “serious issue.”

The concern about a nominee's potential longevity cuts across party lines. In 1991, when Justice Thurgood Marshall announced his retirement at 82, then-President George H.W. Bush said he would look for a nominee who “believes in the Constitution of the United States" and also "somebody who will be able to serve for a while.”

He chose Clarence Thomas, then 43. No nominee since has been younger. Last year, Thomas marked 30 years on the bench. The Supreme Court's youngest-ever nominee was 32-year-old Joseph Story, who joined the court in 1812 and served for more than 30 years.

Former President Donald Trump also picked young nominees. Neil Gorsuch was the youngest in a quarter century when he was nominated at 49. He was followed by Brett Kavanaugh, then 53, and Amy Coney Barrett, then 48. The remaining members of the court — Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Samuel Alito — were nominated at 50, 50, 54 and 55 respectively.

Knowing he was facing an uphill confirmation fight in 2016 to replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia who died unexpectedly, President Barack Obama picked a moderate who was also older. Merrick Garland was 63. Still, Republicans controlling the Senate refused to hold a hearing for Garland, now Biden's attorney general.

For Biden, age may be of particular significance. While Trump appointed three justices, Biden is unlikely to be able to leave the same stamp on the court, even if he runs for and wins a second term. After Breyer, the court's two oldest members — Thomas, 73, and Alito, 71 — are conservatives unlikely to retire during a Democratic administration. The court's remaining liberals, Sotomayor and Kagan, are 67 and 61 and could still serve at least a decade longer or more.

As Biden decides whom to nominate, he'll be weighing multiple factors: candidates' records, Ivy League versus state school educations, prosecutor versus defense attorney backgrounds.

“I think younger ages are definitely a factor, and rightly, but not the only factor,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat on the Judiciary Committee and one of the senators who have met with Biden about the nomination.

Biden himself has acknowledged the role that age can play. In a 2010 interview as vice president, defending Obama's choice of Kagan, he brushed off criticism that the president had chosen another Harvard graduate and pointed out that she was then the administration's top Supreme Court lawyer.

He described her as “ready, willing, able" and, adding another key quality: ”the right age."

———

Associated Press writers Mark Sherman and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Joe Biden Tells Lester Holt He’s Done A “Deep Dive” On “About Four” Potential Supreme Court Nominees

NBC News released the first clip from Lester Holt’s Super Bowl sit-down with Joe Biden, in which the president said he’s done a “deep dive” on “about four” potential Supreme Court nominees to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer. A longer version of the interview, taped earlier Thursday in Culpepper, VA, will air as part of NBC’s pre-game show Sunday, continuing a tradition where the host network lands an interview with the sitting president. “I think whomever I pick will get a vote from the Republican side for the following reason: I’m not looking to make an ideological choice here,” Biden said. “I am...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

George W. Bush donates to Trump targets ahead of GOP primaries

Former President George W. Bush donated to the primary campaigns of two Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Bush donated to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during the last three months of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Leondra Kruger
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Antonin Scalia
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Kavanaugh#State Supreme Court#Justice Sotomayor#Justice Gorsuch#The Supreme Court#Conservatives#White House#California Supreme Court#Republicans
ABC News

Labor issues complicate Judge J. Michelle Childs' Supreme Court candidacy

The very career experience that makes Supreme Court candidate Judge J. Michelle Childs attractive to both Democrats and Republicans may now be complicating her potential nomination, as some labor and progressive groups warn the White House that her appointment would break President Joe Biden's promise to be "the most pro-union president" in history.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Exclusive: Sen. Rand Paul demands accountability regarding Restaurant Revitalization Fund debacle

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was intended to “provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.” It was part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. However, like so many things in the Biden administration, it was plagued by chaos, mismanagement, and fiscal irresponsibility. This recklessness has contributed to the country's out-of-control inflation problem. Aware of these mishaps, Sen. Rand Paul has been trying to figure out what went wrong, but he has been thwarted at every attempt. On Wednesday, he took further action and sent a letter to Isabella Casillas Guzman, the administrator of the Small Business Administration, demanding accountability.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

550K+
Followers
137K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy