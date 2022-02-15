Yvette Mayorga’s Cake DecorationsSurveillanceConsumerism

Valentine’s Day is on a Monday this year (groan!), which means you’ll probably be even more pressed for time to adequately spoil your special someone or someones. Between juggling school, work and everything else in between, making a romantic dinner and dessert from scratch might be out of the question. Have no fear — we’ve got dessert covered with a sweet treat that’s both easy to make and buy: cake pops! The bite-sized morsels are perfect for kids and adults alike, and putting them together is pretty straightforward, if you choose to bake them yourself. Another added plus? You can eat as many of them as you’d like without feeling guilty or overly stuffed! Who can say that about a piece of cake?!

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO