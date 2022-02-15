ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Top 15 trending country songs

By Mary SeGall
theonlineclarion.com
 4 days ago

NewCountrySongs. com brings us country music fans the latest and greatest in country music. I will share with you the top 15 trending songs to listen to, then give a list as to if I were making the list who and what order I would do. Read the list below for...

www.theonlineclarion.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

What’s The Best Country Love Song Of The Last 30 Years?

In honor of Valentine’s Day, I thought I’d throw this out there. You may or may not agree with this list of choices, but your scientific method of choice is different from mine. Here is how I came to these seven to choose from, I call ’em “The Three Rs”:
MUSIC
99.9 KEKB

See the Most-Played Country Song From the Year You Were Born

If you turn 21 years old in 2022, then you were born in a Brooks & Dunn year. Those turning 40 will find a Willie Nelson song as the most played song from their birth year. Anyone turning 75 years old got an earful of bad advice from Tex Williams the year they were born.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Prince Songs

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres. The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Top 10 Green Day Songs

Has any band done more with three power chords? If country music is three chords and the truth, then the music from this California-born rock band is three power chords and a 4:20 haze. But that’s alright—that’s what makes them great. Who among us hasn’t burned a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Dylan Scott
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Raelynn
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Kesha
Outsider.com

Scotty Wray, Longtime Guitarist for Miranda Lambert, Passes Away

Country icon Miranda Lambert’s longtime friend and lead guitarist, Scotty Wray, has died. The two played together for 16 years. The announcement brings me back to a 2005 Keith Urban concert, where a young, shy Lambert was opening in one of her first tour appearances. Before the sun set at the Gorge at George in Washington, Lambert was joined onstage by Wray. Together they stole hearts.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy