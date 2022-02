This company's modular large-scale farming units are up to 33-feet tall and take up 430 square feet of ground space. They produce the crop equivalent of land the size of a soccer field and use 95% less water and 95% less land compared to traditional soil-based agriculture. Get details on the forthcoming facility — and how it will work — in this story. Business opportunities abound.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO