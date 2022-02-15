ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals' Jake Browning: Signs future deal

Browning signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals on Tuesday. Browning...

Michele Tafoya Called Out For Her Colin Kaepernick Comment

Longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya called her final NFL game at Super Bowl LVI this past Sunday. After decades as a broadcast personality in the world of sports, Tafoya has decided to alter her career path and enter the realm of politics. Now just a couple days into that decision, the 57-year-old media figure is already beginning to ruffle some feathers.
Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
Former NFL rushing champion thinks Bengals' Joe Mixon should have gotten more carries in Super Bowl loss

Super Bowl LVI epitomized the current state of the running game within NFL offenses. The Rams couldn't run the ball, as their 43 yards on the ground were the second-fewest of any Super Bowl champion. Conversely, the Bengals had success on the ground but still decided to call 14 more pass plays against a defense that was focused on stopping quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's talented receiving trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
Tennessee Titans Player Reportedly Turned Himself In To Police Last Night

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself into police early Friday morning, per reports from TMZ Sports. The seven-year NFL veteran was cited for his alleged role in an altercation at a Walgreens back in January. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, he was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge around 9 a.m. local time this morning.
WEEI has wild take on Patriots trading Mac Jones for star QB

Look, it’s always about perspective, but when someone suggests the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones after an incredibly promising rookie season, the take needs to be dissected a bit deeper. Leave it to WEEI to drop this hot soup on our lap, but former Patriots tight end Jermaine...
