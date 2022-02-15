Bengals' Jake Browning: Signs future deal

Longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya called her final NFL game at Super Bowl LVI this past Sunday. After decades as a broadcast personality in the world of sports, Tafoya has decided to alter her career path and enter the realm of politics. Now just a couple days into that decision, the 57-year-old media figure is already beginning to ruffle some feathers.
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
The NFL season may be over, but the talk around Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes continues. Patrick Mahomes is laughing off reports that he asked his fiancée and his brother not to attend Kansas City Chiefs games for the 2022-2023 season. “Y’all just be making stuff up these days...
Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
A photographer at the Los Angeles Rams victory parade fell off the stage in a stunning scene fit for a movie but with real-life impact. And her friends are stepping up to help her out. Kelly Smiley was standing at the edge of the stage with cameras hanging from both...
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers will have a long summer ahead. After their premature exit in the NFL Playoffs, his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley also went out the door. They got engaged last year, but now, Rodgers has missed out on not one, but two rings. The split...
A big reason the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl this year is because of Cooper Kupp. Not only did Kupp play a huge part in getting the Rams to the big game with an NFL-leading 1,947 receiving yards during the regular season, but he also played a key role in their 23-20 win over the Bengals.
Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
Super Bowl LVI epitomized the current state of the running game within NFL offenses. The Rams couldn't run the ball, as their 43 yards on the ground were the second-fewest of any Super Bowl champion. Conversely, the Bengals had success on the ground but still decided to call 14 more pass plays against a defense that was focused on stopping quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's talented receiving trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been seen snorting a suspicious substance in video exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com. The 21-year-old, who has his own claim to fame as a TikTok star, was spotted attending an Illenium concert with a woman at the Cable...
After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
Cooper Kupp became the eighth receiver to be named Super Bowl MVP after helping the Rams defeat the Bengals this past Sunday night. Kupp's performance, however, is a little different from the other receivers who have won Super Bowl MVP. Kupp is the first receiver to win Super Bowl MVP...
Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself into police early Friday morning, per reports from TMZ Sports. The seven-year NFL veteran was cited for his alleged role in an altercation at a Walgreens back in January. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, he was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge around 9 a.m. local time this morning.
The NFL handed out a couple of fines stemming from the Super Bowl, Saturday. The second of which involved Bengals offensive lineman Isaiah Prince for an unnecessary roughness call. “The NFL … fined Bengals RT Isaiah Prince $4,722 for unnecessary roughness, on the same play teammate Joe Burrow injured his...
Look, it’s always about perspective, but when someone suggests the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones after an incredibly promising rookie season, the take needs to be dissected a bit deeper. Leave it to WEEI to drop this hot soup on our lap, but former Patriots tight end Jermaine...
