ConocoPhillips Is Supplying a Bitcoin Miner With Gas From Bakken

Over the last couple of years, ConocoPhillips (COP) has been busy increasing its presence in the Permian Basin. Through a couple of well-timed acquisitions, the company has grown to become its number two producer and is now in an excellent position to benefit from oil's rising price. Also, in spite of the fact that the firm was on the acquisition trail, management was able to preserve the unhedged producer's strong balance sheet; helping to mitigate downside risk in the event of crude prices falling. This will all go towards benefiting shareholders, who were also told during Conoco's Q4 earnings release of an increase in the dividend through the establishment of a variable payment. The company is very well positioned to benefit from the continuing rise in the price of crude and its stock should rise along with it.

