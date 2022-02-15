ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ConocoPhillips Is Supplying a Bitcoin Miner With Gas From Bakken

By Sergio Chapa
Bloomberg
 4 days ago

February 15, 2022, 3:49 PM UTCUpdated onFebruary 15, 2022, 8:23 PM UTC. ConocoPhillips is supplying a Bitcoin...

www.bloomberg.com

MySanAntonio

Bitcoin miners are selling coins in worrying sign of a shakeout

Some bitcoin miners are trading in their diamond hands to pay for their picks and shovels. A metric tracking bitcoin miners' holdings turned negative on Feb. 5 for the first time since mid-November, according to crypto analytics platform Glassnode. The turn in the metric, or the net change of miner balances over a trailing 30-day window, shows that miners have sold their coins in a possible sign a shakeout of less-efficient operators is coming.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
TEXAS STATE
Seeking Alpha

ConocoPhillips: Benefiting From Well-Timed Acquisitions

Over the last couple of years, ConocoPhillips (COP) has been busy increasing its presence in the Permian Basin. Through a couple of well-timed acquisitions, the company has grown to become its number two producer and is now in an excellent position to benefit from oil's rising price. Also, in spite of the fact that the firm was on the acquisition trail, management was able to preserve the unhedged producer's strong balance sheet; helping to mitigate downside risk in the event of crude prices falling. This will all go towards benefiting shareholders, who were also told during Conoco's Q4 earnings release of an increase in the dividend through the establishment of a variable payment. The company is very well positioned to benefit from the continuing rise in the price of crude and its stock should rise along with it.
INDUSTRY
State
North Dakota State
Bloomberg

Million-Dollar Homes Are Becoming The Norm At Fastest Pace Ever

The unceasing demand for U.S. real estate has pushed average home values over seven figures in hundreds of cities for the first time. Homes valued at $1 million or higher are now the norm in 481 U.S. cities, more than double the number just five years earlier. In 2021 alone, 146 cities reached that level, according to Zillow data released Wednesday. That’s the most ever in a single year.
REAL ESTATE
KFYR-TV

Completed WBI North Bakken Expansion pipeline to improve gas capture and reduce flaring

TIOGA, N.D. - A new natural gas pipeline in northwest North Dakota went online last week, adding more capacity to transport product. WBI Energy announced construction and testing were completed for its North Bakken Expansion project, transferring natural gas from core production areas near Tioga to the Northern Border Pipeline near Watford City. Officials say it will add an additional 250 million cubic feet per day of natural gas north of Lake Sakakawea, an area with limited ability to transport.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Conocophillips#Natural Gas#Shale
Benzinga

China Xiangtai Agrees To Purchase Bitcoin Miners To Boost Hash Rate

China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PLIN) said its U.S. subsidiary, SonicHash LLC, has entered into sales and purchase agreements with two global Bitcoin mining hardware suppliers to purchase 2200 Bitcoin miners for about $13 million. The company's new miners have hash rates of 92 and 98 TH/s and are...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark considers alternatives for energy business; shares jump

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Zach Bradford on Wednesday evening said his company is considering "strategic alternatives" for its energy business. Meanwhile, shares of CLSK climb about 6% in premarket trading, as bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.2%) flirts with $45K per token. As part of its ambition to become a top...
STOCKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Bitcoin Miners Have Found a New Paradise — And It’s In The U.S.

While the practice of crypto mining is spreading fast across the US, people usually don't think of Georgia as a prime place for it: When it comes to business, the state still often brings up associations of Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report, Atlanta reality television and miles of fruit and vegetable farms.
ATLANTA, GA
Bitcoin
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
Business Insider

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Begins Trading On Nasdaq

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday. What Happened: According to a filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 7, Nasdaq approved the ETF to be listed on the exchange. The fund will begin trading with an expense...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Memory of Deadly Freeze Looms Large in Texas Oil-Regulator Election

When Texans cast their ballots this election cycle, they won’t just be choosing candidates: They’ll be broadcasting whether they think the sitting politicians during last year’s deadly freeze share any of the blame. The battle to join the Texas Railroad Commission—which, despite its name, is one of...
TEXAS STATE
Bloomberg

China Port Delays Slow Shipments From Iron Ore to Electronics

Port congestion in China is slowing the delivery of everything from iron ore to electronics, forcing companies to rely more on stockpiled inventories of goods. It’s taking a week to 10 days longer to deliver iron ore supplies into China compared with before the pandemic, according to charterers and shipowners. That’s because of tightened Covid-19 quarantine requirements for vessels and reduced manpower at ports, they said.
INDUSTRY
Vice

The Largest Lithium-Ion Battery in the World Keeps Melting

The largest lithium-ion battery in the world experienced a meltdown over the weekend, its second in five months. An energy storage facility owned by Vistra Energy in Moss Landing, California, triggered fire alarms on the evening of Feb. 13. Four fire trucks responded to the event and found around ten battery packs in the facility melted entirely, according to local broadcaster KSBW.
MOSS LANDING, CA
MySanAntonio

America's bitcoin miners see Georgia as the new hot spot

When Bitcoin miner CleanSpark bought a data center in the Atlanta suburb of College Park, the company had a problem: It wanted to switch to a cheaper, greener power provider but Georgia law wouldn't let them. Enter the head of the state's power board, who stepped in last year and approved a plan under which the old data center would continue buying power from a big utility, while 15,000 mining machines on the same piece of land would be allowed to buy cleaner power sold by a non-profit generation organization at about half the price.
GEORGIA STATE

