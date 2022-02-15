A Wonder Twins Movie Has Been Activated For HBO Max

If you’re a fan of the DC Cinematic Universe, you probably want Man of Steel 2 or even a Plastic Man movie. How about a movie about the Wonder Twins? Yes, that is a serious question. If you were a kid growing up in the ’70s and ’80s, you know these two relatively unknown DC characters. Hey, no one would blame you if you didn’t. Their popularity level is no where near that of Superman, Batman, or even characters like Deathstroke and Blue Beetle. If you don’t read comics, then you’ll only know them from the Super Friends cartoon that aired as early as 1973. That’s back in the day and I must emphasize, those ’70s and even the ’80s kids who love their Saturday morning cartoons would be the ones familiar with the Wonder Twins. Why? Well, that’s because these two unusual heroic siblings debuted in the cartoon.

