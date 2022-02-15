ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analog Africa Announce Compilation of Mexico’s Extra Slow ‘Cumbia Rebajada’

By Russ Slater
Cover picture for the articleIt feels like a good time for a compilation of cumbia rebajada to get its due on vinyl. This particular style of cumbia started in Mexico in the early 90s when originators like Sonido Imperial’s Marco Antonio Cedillo, and Sonido Dueñez, started pitching down their favourite cumbia tracks, making the beat...

