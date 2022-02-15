Analog Africa Announce Compilation of Mexico’s Extra Slow ‘Cumbia Rebajada’

Click here to read the full article. Aesop, the Natura & Co.-owned skin care brand, has set its sights on a new medium. The company has launched a series of radio shows on Worldwide FM. Called Radiomatique Mixtapes, the fragrance-inspired series will consist of three broadcasts. They correspond to three of the brand’s personal fragrances: Miraceti, Karst and Erémia.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas The brand teamed up with a range of DJs to create the spots, which are auditory interpretations of the fragrances. Collaborators include the Wuhan, China-based Shii; the Seoul, South Korea-based Closet Yi, and Nedda Sou, who hails from Amsterdam. The broadcasts began airing the week of Feb. 13, and will air weekly on Worldwide FM until the series concludes. The brand is just one who has taken to audio in recent weeks. Earlier this year, MAC Cosmetics introduced a podcast series, called The T-Zone. FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: Loli Beauty Raises Capital From Natura & Co.’s Fable Investments EXCLUSIVE: Raeburn and Aesop Are Collaborating Rimowa and Aesop Join Forces

MAKEUP ・ 22 MINUTES AGO