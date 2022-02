LAS VEGAS -- Despite the Omicron variant of COVID-19 being at its peak in January, Allegiant Airlines says their passenger numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels last month. The company says they had nearly 943,000 passengers on their scheduled service flights in January, compared to nearly 923,000 passengers in January of 2019. That's nearly a two percent increase. However, the load factor was 69 percent this January, compared to 81 percent in January 2019 - down 12 points.

