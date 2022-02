AMD has made tweaks to USB 4 handling in Linux, which come on top of recent patches to ensure that USB 4 works with laptops powered by Ryzen 6000 mobile silicon. As you may recall, laptops with Ryzen 6000 APUs inside – otherwise known as ‘Rembrandt’ chips – are the first to support USB 4 (and therefore Thunderbolt 3, optionally) on the AMD front, with Team Red now pushing to get the software side ready for when these devices launch, and they should arrive imminently (the company has previously said Ryzen 6000 notebooks will be out at some point in February, or the first models should be, anyway).

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO