A woman in Florida who died after falling from a rising drawbridge has been named as 79-year-old Carol Wright. Her family is now demanding answers from officials. The incident occurred on Sunday 6 February. Ms Wright was on the drawbridge as it began lifting, and she was unable to escape before she fell into an open chasm. A bystander tried to help but the woman ultimately lost her grip and fell.According to USA Today, police in West Palm Beach said the woman was walking off the bridge with a bicycle and was within 10 feet of the barrier arms...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO