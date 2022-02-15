Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

Valentine's Day 2022 was still a special one for Hoda Kotb and her two daughters, Hope, 2, and Haley, 4. Just weeks after Kotb announced her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, the Today co-anchor and her daughters were treated to a special Valentine's Day surprise from Kotb's sister, Hala Kotb. In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Kotb shared the adorable moment she and her girls walked into their home to find balloons decorating the room, with Kotb sharing, "When you just get home from a long eye doctors appointment for the girls-- and look what is waiting at home! A valentines day Surprise courtesy of my sister Hala!"

