ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and two...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are engaged — see her stunning ring

The Olympic gymnast, 24, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, 26, recently popped the big question. "THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on Instagram, notably one day after Valentine's Day. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Hoda
Popculture

Hoda Kotb and Daughters Delighted by Valentine's Day Surprise After Joel Schiffman Split

Valentine's Day 2022 was still a special one for Hoda Kotb and her two daughters, Hope, 2, and Haley, 4. Just weeks after Kotb announced her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, the Today co-anchor and her daughters were treated to a special Valentine's Day surprise from Kotb's sister, Hala Kotb. In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Kotb shared the adorable moment she and her girls walked into their home to find balloons decorating the room, with Kotb sharing, "When you just get home from a long eye doctors appointment for the girls-- and look what is waiting at home! A valentines day Surprise courtesy of my sister Hala!"
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics
TODAY.com

Sandra Lee shares tribute to boyfriend: ‘I swore I would never fall again’

Love is in the air for celebrity chef Sandra Lee. The former Food Network star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, actor and producer Ben Youcef, in honor of Valentine’s Day on Monday. Lee, 55, shared a gallery of pics of the couple smooching and snuggling with one another and gushed in her caption about how happy she was with Youcef by her side.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Gwen Stefani shares rare video of son Apollo from her wedding

Gwen Stefani is treating fans to a sweet behind-the-scenes video of her and Blake Shelton celebrating with Stefani's youngest son, Apollo, on their wedding day. In the short clip, which Stefani posted to Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day on Monday, the newlyweds are seen planting kisses on Apollo's cheeks shortly after the couple tied the knot last July at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain highlights trim figure in stomach-baring top and wild pants

Shania Twain has been wowing audiences with her incredible stage outfits during her Las Vegas residency – and her latest is no different. The country superstar has several costume changes throughout the show, ranging from elaborate dresses to bedazzled bodysuits. But even when she's strutting across the stage in a simpler look, she still looks incredible.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Makes Statement on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing Since News Broke

People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has man an official statement about the split, Woodley was seen doing some low-key shopping in Malibu, California, without her engagement ring. Radar reports that Woodley seemed to be in good spirits despite the breakup.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
NFL
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy