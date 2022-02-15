Dallas police officer indicted for alleged pyramid scheme involving a 'blessing circle'

DALLAS (TCD) -- A police officer was indicted by a grand jury in connection with an alleged pyramid scheme.

According to KDFW-TV, Reginald Jones was initially arrested in October and stands accused of operating what he called a "blessing circle." WFAA-TV reports that Jones requested participants to pay $100, $500 or $1,400 via CashApp. Jones allegedly asked the participants to recruit at least two other participants into the blessing circle, and they would make money.

According to the affidavit obtained by WFAA, Jones said in an interview that the blessing circle did not provide any goods or services for the money.

According to KDWF, Jones' scheme transferred a total of $48,000 and brought in 159 recruits.

Twelve other officers were reportedly under investigation in connection with the pyramid scheme case. WFAA reports that those officers were not indicted. The other officers were reportedly not indicted because some cooperated with the investigation.

The officers who were not criminally charged have been told they can come back to work while their cases go through the Internal Affairs division to see if they violated any department policies.

According to WFAA, Jones was indicted on a charge of pyramid promotional scheme, which is a state jail felony.