Here are the 2022 Hyatt award changes. The bad news is that there are 9 Hyatt hotels moving to the top Category 8 for the first time – a huge increase in points required. Each year, hotels make changes to their award categories for their member hotels. For Hyatt, it is almost always in March and that is no different this year. What is different this year is that the sky-high Category 8 slot – which has never had an actual Hyatt hotel in it – will see 9 Hyatt properties enter it this year.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO