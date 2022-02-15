ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s news: Abortion, COVID and the casino battle

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
 4 days ago
The legislature may stick mostly with financial issues, based...

Lexington Herald-Leader

Disinformation is still hurting in Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19

It has been almost two years since I wrote my initial op-eds in the Herald Leader regarding COVID-19. I received significant blowback when I stated that the United States could have up to 2.2 million deaths in an unmitigated pandemic. So far, we have done far too little to prevent significant disease and are on track to lose 1 million souls in the United States. The Commonwealth Fund has estimated if the United States had not instituted an aggressive vaccination program, we would have had over 1 million additional deaths. Unfortunately, the pandemic’s toll is still rising.
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Abortion#Legislature#Casino#Covid
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
Arkansas Times

Judge finds possible Voting Rights Act problems in House redistricting but says U.S. attorney general must join case for him to consider merits

Federal Judge Lee Rudofsky found some indications of a violation of the Voting Rights Act in the Republican redistricting of Arkansas House of Representative districts, but today declined to rule on the merits saying the case should have been brought by the U.S. attorney general. He gives the Justice Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

After wearing overalls in the Missouri Senate, GOP lawmaker loses committee spots

A southwest Missouri senator was stripped of most of his committee assignments Wednesday as punishment for wearing overalls to the chamber floor and other alleged violations of decorum. Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, received word of his dismissal from all but one standing and two joint committees on Wednesday just before the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee […] The post After wearing overalls in the Missouri Senate, GOP lawmaker loses committee spots appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine more likely to be prescribed in Republican counties, study finds

A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Arkansas Times

Senate kills anti-streaming rule. Let freedom ring!

Good news from Michael Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. People in the galleries can still use cell phones to record action below. And better still, this seems to mean there will be no rule allowing recording by media, under some sort of credentialing plan, but no one else. For AR...
ARKANSAS STATE
Little Rock, AR
