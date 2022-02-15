Today’s news: Abortion, COVID and the casino battle

It has been almost two years since I wrote my initial op-eds in the Herald Leader regarding COVID-19. I received significant blowback when I stated that the United States could have up to 2.2 million deaths in an unmitigated pandemic. So far, we have done far too little to prevent significant disease and are on track to lose 1 million souls in the United States. The Commonwealth Fund has estimated if the United States had not instituted an aggressive vaccination program, we would have had over 1 million additional deaths. Unfortunately, the pandemic’s toll is still rising.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO