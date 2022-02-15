Today’s news: Abortion, COVID and the casino battle

It has been almost two years since I wrote my initial op-eds in the Herald Leader regarding COVID-19. I received significant blowback when I stated that the United States could have up to 2.2 million deaths in an unmitigated pandemic. So far, we have done far too little to prevent significant disease and are on track to lose 1 million souls in the United States. The Commonwealth Fund has estimated if the United States had not instituted an aggressive vaccination program, we would have had over 1 million additional deaths. Unfortunately, the pandemic’s toll is still rising.
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday joined dozens of other Democrats in calling on the Biden administration to stop deportations to Haiti and end the use of Title 42 public health protections to expel migrants — two radical demands that come as the U.S. is still in the throes of a historic border crisis.
The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
Federal Judge Lee Rudofsky found some indications of a violation of the Voting Rights Act in the Republican redistricting of Arkansas House of Representative districts, but today declined to rule on the merits saying the case should have been brought by the U.S. attorney general. He gives the Justice Department...
A southwest Missouri senator was stripped of most of his committee assignments Wednesday as punishment for wearing overalls to the chamber floor and other alleged violations of decorum. Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, received word of his dismissal from all but one standing and two joint committees on Wednesday just before the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee […]
Governor Hutchinson, in a weekly news briefing today, announced a 2 percent across-the-board cost-of-living pay increase for executive branch state employees, an increase he is allowed to make by law when finances allow it. He said it was necessary because of inflationary pressures and the first such raise authorized since...
Bipartisan election subversion reform: After a speedy jump out the gate, senators are now indicating they may be weeks or months away from a package to reform the Electoral Count Act and other possible changes. More here. The Senate: Friday's deadline for a government shutdown isn't far off, and senators...
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
The Arkansas Senate came late to allow the public to watch them in action via the Internet and this is a reminder of how sensitive they are about appearances. On the day gubernatorial remarks drew jeers from a justice reform group sitting in the House gallery, these new Senate rules were posted.
A Northern Virginia sheriff is furious with the Biden administration for springing plans on him to fly thousands more Afghan nationals into his county in an operation set to begin Saturday. On Thursday, Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman disclosed that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and his staff have...
Here’s another Tweet on which I can provide no further information except that Washburn is a former radio talk show host (fired for refusing to follow station owner COVID requirements) who now podcasts. Might Sarah Huckabee Sanders face a Republican opponent? One more extreme than herself?. Amusing, maybe. You...
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
Good news from Michael Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. People in the galleries can still use cell phones to record action below. And better still, this seems to mean there will be no rule allowing recording by media, under some sort of credentialing plan, but no one else. For AR...
It was a largely routine day at the legislature today with speedy passage of batches of budget bills. One exception: Rep. John Payton asked for separate consideration of the appropriation bill for the Educational Television Division, or Arkansas PBS. He explained: “I don’t support public funding of indoctrination and lobbying efforts.”
