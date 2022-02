(NEXSTAR) – A community in Florida is mourning the loss of a 71-year-old woman who was fatally mauled by a dog at an animal shelter. Pam Robb, a volunteer at the shelter, had been working with the mixed-breed dog for about a month at 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida in Oakland Park, near Fort Lauderdale. The dog fatally attacked Robb on Thursday. Another woman who attempted to intervene was also injured.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO