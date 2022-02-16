ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akamai acquires Linode for $900M

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinode, which launched back in 2003, quickly made a name for itself as an affordable place to rent virtual private servers. That was shortly before AWS turned cloud computing into a buzzword and, at the time, VPSes were the way to host your own websites or basic web apps. Since then,...

techcrunch.com

