Akamai acquires Linode for $900M

This past week, I published on TC+ my first fintech investor survey. This is something I plan to do on a quarterly basis. I asked 10 investors who actively and frequently back fintech startups a few questions such as what criteria they use when evaluating potential investments and what is the best way to pitch them. I was pleasantly surprised with how forthcoming the investors were. They even shared how you could pitch them, which if you’re a scrappy startup seeking funding, could be very valuable information. I was also struck, and happy, to see that many of these investors are looking outside of the U.S. As expected, Latin America came up multiple times but other regions that investors are eyeing include SE Asia, Europe and Africa. The fact that fintech is becoming such a big deal globally is good news as it also means increased inclusion in many of these regions, so I’m glad investors are taking notice. Crypto, embedded fintech and infrastructure came up several times as areas of interest.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO