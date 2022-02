The praise and appreciation of some people never gets old, it’s almost like wine that gets better with time. I’m talking about Dick Lamm, who I have wanted to pay my heart felt tribute to but refrained from doing so immediately after his death as voices louder than mine, and esteemed men and women in high places, paid him homage. But the idea of our unlikely friendship has kept bubbling up in my head.

OBITUARIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO